Freewheeling Fun brings joy to cyclists

A NEW bike can bring so much joy to its owner, as Gippsland's Sarah Cheshire discovered on Wednesday.
The Bendigo-based Freewheeling Fun consists of a group of volunteers who give of their time and skills to restore, repair and repurpose bicycles.
President Rod Symes said when Paralympian Michael Taylor donated one of his custom bicycles to the organisation and suggested he knew someone in Gippsland that would appreciate the chance to own the machine, once it had been restored, he couldn't wait to accept the challenge.
"I jumped at the chance to expand our role," Mr Symes said.
About 60 hours of painstaking local labor went into dismantling, overhauling and then repainting Mr Taylor's former bike, a process that culminated in today's official handover to Ms Cheshire.
"That was worth a million dollars just to see the look on her face," Mr Symes said.
Freewheeling Fun brings joy, and bicycles, to the community from their premises located in a shed adjacent to the Good Loaf Bakery in Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
Volunteers are on site each Wednesday and Friday afternoon, between 3pm to 5pm.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
