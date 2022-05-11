Bendigo Advertiser

Central Victorian man with a 14-page criminal history urged to improve his lifestyle

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 11 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man released: Bendigo Magistrates Court ordered a man be released from custody to undertake a Community Corrections Order. Picture: FILE

A CENTRAL Victorian man with a 14-page criminal history has told a Bendigo Magistrate he will try to do better.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.