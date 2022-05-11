Loddon Shire caravan parks up for tender

Management of Bridgewater and Wedderburn caravan parks will soon be put to tender for private operation, but Loddon Shire Council has been quick to point out the land they are on will not be sold.
At its ordinary meeting last month, council agreed to release its draft Fees and Charges Schedule for the 2022/23 year.
The fees and charges have been indexed in line with the 1.75 per cent rate cap advised by the Minister for Local Government for 2022/23.
Some cost areas within the schedule have had an increase of more than 1.75 per cent due to rounding to the nearest dollars (or five dollars).
There is no increase to swimming pool fees and waste management fees.
Cr Gavan Holt said there were no big surprises in the schedule, point out the fees and charges all "very similar to last year" with any rises in line with CPI.
However, he said the public needed to be aware of the large section relating to caravan parks.
Cr Holt said dcouncil was entering a process to put the management of the Bridgewater and Wedderburn caravan parks out to tender but stressed they were not selling the real estate.
"When those business are privatised or owner operated, the fees and charges for caravan parks at Wedderburn and Bridgewater as outlined in this document would no longer be relevant because those fees would be set by the two proprietors of those two business," he said.
Mayor Dan Straub asked if an amendment was needed to clarify that before the schedule was released for public consultation.
Shire chief executive officer Lincoln Fitzgerald said the leasing of the caravan parks at Wedderburn and Bridgewater would be brought back to council for a decision and the fees and charges could be dealt with then.
Cr Linda Jungwirth also queried about companion card holders being able to enter shire swimming pools without paying under the banner of an adult non-swimmer.
"I would have thought they would be able to get in without paying regardless because there would be occasions they would need to get into the pool and help somebody," she said.
Mr Fitzgerald said the schedule does state those companion card holders were allowed in to the swimming pool without having to pay a fee.
Cr Wendy Murphy encouraged the community to give feedback and make comments on the fees and schedule charges.
The Fees and Charges Schedule is open for comment until Friday, May 27.
Council will meet to consider any feedback on Tuesday June 14 considering adoption of the document at its ordinary meeting on Tuesday, June 28.
You can view copies of the documents on Council's website at www.loddon.vic.gov.au/Our-Council/Financial-reports.
