Bridgewater and Wedderburn caravan parks will soon be put to tender

By David Chapman
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:00am
Loddon Shire caravan parks up for tender

Management of Bridgewater and Wedderburn caravan parks will soon be put to tender for private operation, but Loddon Shire Council has been quick to point out the land they are on will not be sold.

