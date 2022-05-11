MPs pledge $920,000 to help Bendigo domestic violence victims

Women and children fleeing domestic violence in Bendigo will be given assistance under a $920,000 funding package announced by the federal opposition.
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters and Labor's Shadow Assistant Minister for Communities and the Prevention of Family Violence Jenny McAllister made the funding announcement on Wednesday.
If Labor is elected to government on May 21, the $920,000 would fund additional crisis accommodation and aid workers in Bendigo.
"We expect this could help as many as 83 women and children to find refuge," Ms Chesters said.
"We will also fund five workers to help 400 women and support them during the hardest time of their lives.
"Survivors of violence are strong, and they deserve our help to rebuild their lives. Over the past nine years, Coalition governments have failed to take this task seriously.
"Labor will tackle domestic violence with ambition and urgency."
Ms Chesters said women in Bendigo fleeing violence were being turned away from accommodation and support services because of insufficient funding from the Morrison Government.
"Each year, around Australia, nearly 10,000 women and children seeking safety are turned away because there isn't a bed," she said.
"For many women and children, this means homelessness - couch surfing, sleeping in the car, on the street or returning to the perpetrator.
"This is why an Albanese Labor Government will establish the Housing Australia Future Fund to build 30,000 social and affordable homes across the country.
"This includes at least 4000 homes for women and children fleeing violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness, plus an additional $100 million for crisis accommodation."
Ms Chesters said as well as somewhere to go, women and children escaping violence needed someone to help them.
"The services we talk to say that an extra person working on staff can help between 80 and 100 additional women and children each year," she said.
"That's why Labor will invest in 500 new workers across Australia to support people who are facing violence."
