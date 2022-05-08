Macedon trailer company gets funding boost

news, local-news,

THE state government has allocated some funding to employ and upskill more than 150 workers at a Woodend trailer factory. A family run business established in 1974, Barker Trailers has manufactured more than 10,000 customised truck-trailers for the road transport industry and is a major employer in the region. Minister for regional development and Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas visited the Barker Trailers' site on Friday to meet some of the new and recently upskilled workers at the company, which received funding through the state government's Regional Skills Fund. OTHER NEWS: Where your Bendigo election candidates stand on the big issues One worker who has benefited from the extra funding is Mark Cummings. Mr Cummings joined Barkers Trailers in 2019 in the blast room - where the welding is done before painting. He was then offered crane operating training which led to further opportunities and upskilling, progressing his career with the company. OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases drop The training programs on offer range from health and safety compliance, painting, fabrication, sales or engineering. State member for Macedon Mary Anne Thomas said the investment was "critical" to the region. "Businesses like Barker Trailers are so important to the local economy, which is why backing companies that prioritise staff growth and development is critical," she said. "We are upskilling more workers, creating new jobs and providing more opportunities for the local community."

