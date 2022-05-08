LVFNL netball: Demons roar home to win thriller

news, local-news, Calivil, United, LVFNL, netball, Pascoe, Tia, Steen, Amy

CALIVIL United co-coach Karen Pascoe has heaped praise on her players after a come-from-behind win over Bridgewater on Saturday. After an even first quarter at Bridgewater, the Demons trailed at both half time and three quarter time, but rallied with a 16-9 last quarter to defeat a gallant Mean Machine by two-goals. Several positional changes in the second half helped swing the game the Demons way, with Jasmine Condliffe moving to goal keeper in an attempt to curtail the dominance of Bridgewater goal shooter Claudia Collins, whose brilliant first half was underlined with 25 of her team's 28 goals. Sure and steady throughout at wing defence, Amy Ryan came up with some telling intercepts as the Demons made their charge in the last quarter, while the move of Jarileey Scholtes into centre in the last quarter also paid dividends. The win extended Calivil United's unbeaten run this season to three games, with an exciting victory over a high-calibre rival the perfect follow-up to the previous week's triumph over Mitiamo. Bridgewater dropped to 2-2, but again came close to a top-three contender in a major sign of encouragement for coach Aimie Brown's squad. Pleased with her own side's bright start to the season and performance, Pascoe gave plenty of props to Bridgewater for a tough challenge. "They are a very good side. I'd be surprised if they weren't in the final five from what we have seen so far," she said. "It was a ripper game - it felt like a grand final. "Our girls were thrilled with their performance and Teigan (co-coach Teigan Redwood) and I were very happy with how they finished off the game. "They finished off very strong. It was a close game all game, but they got away from us a little bit in the second and third quarters, so we were happy to finish on top. "That last quarter really brought it home for us." For Bridgewater, Collins and Sidney Niemann combined well in goals and will undoubtedly cause plenty of problems for opposing defences throughout the season. In the opposite goal circle, Calivil United's shooters Amy Murfitt (31 goals) and Tia Steen (22 goals, including 10 in the first quarter) were in brilliant touch, as was midcourter Lily Buckingham. Pascoe branded the win as a real confidence booster ahead of another tough encounter against Maiden Gully YCW. "It's going to be a pretty even year I feel, so every game is just as important as the last," he said. "Banking early wins, and while the team's healthy, is pretty crucial." At Newbridge, Marong maintained its unbeaten record and top spot with a 55-31 win over Newbridge. The Panthers, who have an A-grade bye next week, have won four of five games played and drew with Mitiamo in round three to head the ladder. Newbridge (0-3) will get its shot at a first win this season when it plays Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, also looking to open its account, next weekend. At Pyramid Hill, Maiden Gully YCW moved to 2-1 with a 33-goal win against the Bulldogs. The Eagles won 50-17 ahead of a tough run of matches against Calivil United, Mitiamo and Bridgewater. MORE NETBALL:

