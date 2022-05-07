BFNL netball: Magpies give a glimpse of future

news, local-news, Maryborough, Magpies, BFNL, netball, Alicia, Cassidy, Chadwick, Alisha

A GLIMPSE of Maryborough's future arrived in a stirring 26-goal win against Eaglehawk at Princes Park on Saturday. Magpies coach Alicia Cassidy found some court time for a pair of the club's next generation of senior players. And she was not let down, with first-gamer Abbey Nalder and Tali Chadwick acquitting themselves well in a morale-boosting win for the club. Chadwick played half a game at wing attack, while Nalder came on towards the end of the contest to play in goals. Cassidy said the opportunity to tinker with her side had arisen through the absence of in-form wing defence Amanda Cox, who was at her brother's wedding. The scoreline offered a further chance to experiment with young goal shooter and dual best and fairest Keely Hare spending time in defence. "We are down a defender again next week (against Strathfieldsaye), so we need to try something," Cassidy said. Hare went into the game having played for Golden Square the night before in its CVFLW clash against Bendigo Thunder. The Magpies set up their second win of the season with a brilliant 17-5 first quarter. A 12-goal lead became 17 at half time, with the Magpies able to sustain their intense pressure until the end of the game. MORE NETBALL: Bloods finish strong, defeat Magpies by 15 Most pleasing for Cassidy was the performance of their promising youngsters, with Tali Chadwick - the daughter of club legend Alisha Chadwick - making the most of an extended run. "She has sat on our bench all year and played a couple of games for us last year," she said. "She came on against Kangaroo Flat in round one - that was a bit of an eye-opener for her. "We are just slowly trying to get her into the A-grade groove and she is more than capable of playing it. "Overall, it was just a great team effort - they all played their part." Cassidy had been optimistic of a big game against the Hawks after an encouraging performance in an 18-goal loss the previous week against Gisborne. "I still thought the girls played well. They got a jump on us at the end of the first quarter but I felt we were with them for most of the day," she said. The win was Maryborough's biggest margin since its 49-goal victory over Castlemaine in round 10 of the 2017 season, the same year the Magpies' upset reigning premiers Kangaroo Flat 52-39 in round four. With two wins from five games, the Magpies have already eclipsed last year's tally of one, with a chance to make it three against Strathfieldsaye next week. The Storm (1-4) will be coming off a 70-37 loss to Gisborne. Eaglehawk slipped to 1-4 after not being able to back up last week's win over Golden Square.

