SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region | MAY 7, 2022

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ Kyneton 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47) South Bendigo 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37) Gisborne 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77) Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70) Eaglehawk 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18) North Bendigo 17.19 (121) def Leitchville-Gunbower 6.6 (42) White Hills 19.11 (125) def Elmore 17.6 (108) Mount Pleasant 20.13 (133) def Huntly 4.8 (32) Colbinabbin 15.7 (97) def Heathcote 10.4 (64) Marong 30.13 (193) def Newbridge 5.6 (36) Mitiamo 15.11 (101) def Inglewood 15.6 (96) Pyramid Hill 31.9 (195) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.4 (16) Calivil United 8.11 (59) def Bridgewater 6.7 (43) Donald 12.20 (92) def Wycheproof-Narraport 6.7 (43) Birchip-Watchem 18.17 (125) def Charlton 6.4 (40) Wedderburn 15.10 (100) def Boort 9.3 (57) Sea Lake Nandaly 27.17 (179) def St Arnaud 4.1 (25) A GRADE: Gisborne 70 def Strathfieldsaye 37, South Bendigo 61 def Castlemaine 46, Sandhurst 93 def Golden Square 23, Kangaroo Flat 65 def Kyneton 40, Maryborough 56 def Eaglehawk 30. A RESERVE: Gisborne 56 def Strathfieldsaye 26, Castlemaine 42 def South Bendigo 33, Sandhurst 51 def Golden Square 23, Kangaroo Flat 78 def Kyneton 27. B GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 59 def Kyneton 17, Sandhurst 65 def Golden Square 34, South Bendigo 68 def Castlemaine 19, Eaglehawk 43 def Maryborough 22, Gisborne 34 def Strathfieldsaye 29. B RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 81 def Kyneton 13, Sandhurst 78 def Golden Square 19, Gisborne 49 def Strathfieldsaye 27, Eaglehawk 79 def Maryborough 11, South Bendigo 57 def Castlemaine 26. 17-UNDER: Kangaroo Flat 83 def Kyneton 19, Sandhurst 53 def Golden Square 22, Maryborough 61 def Eaglehawk 38, South Bendigo 53 def Castlemaine 25, Gisborne 61 def Strathfieldsaye 19. A GRADE: North Bendigo 40 def Leitchville-Gunbower 37, Mount Pleasant 58 def Huntly 41, Elmore 62 def White Hills 55, Colbinabbin 38 def Heathcote 36. A RESERVE: Mount Pleasant 31 def Huntly 29, Leitchville-Gunbower 41 def North Bendigo 35, Colbinabbin 57 def Heathcote 32, Elmore 40 def White Hills 33. B GRADE: Huntly 54 def Mount Pleasant 33, Leitchville-Gunbower 46 def North Bendigo 40, Colbinabbin 40 def Heathcote 29, Elmore 64 def White Hills 42. B RESERVE: Huntly 39 def Mount Pleasant 33, White Hills 44 def Elmore 30, Leitchville-Gunbower 45 def North Bendigo 17, Colbinabbin 32 def Heathcote 22. UNDER-17: Mount Pleasant 44 def Huntly 31, Heathcote 28 def Colbinabbin 27, Leitchville-Gunbower 41 def North Bendigo 25, White Hills 57 def Elmore 31. UNDER-15: Colbinabbin 24 def Heathcote 19, Mount Pleasant 43 def Huntly 23, Elmore 42 def White Hills 19, North Bendigo 47 def Leitchville-Gunbower 14. UNDER-13: Heathcote 37 def Colbinabbin 7, Huntly 33 def Mount Pleasant 0, Leitchville-Gunbower 43 def North Bendigo 7. A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 50 def Pyramid Hill 17, Calivil United 53 def Bridgewater 51, Marong 55 def Newbridge 31. B GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 47 def Pyramid Hill 21, Bridgewater 40 def Calivil United 31, Inglewood 45 def Mitiamo 39, Marong 41 def Newbridge 39. C GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 49 def Pyramid Hill 24, Inglewood 50 def Mitiamo 40, Bridgewater 38 def Calivil United 21, Marong 45 def Newbridge 40. C RESERVE: Mitiamo 32 def Inglewood 17, Maiden Gully YCW 68 def Pyramid Hill 23, Calivil United 48 def Bridgewater 22, Marong 40 def Newbridge 28. 17-UNDER: Calivil United 48 def Bridgewater 37, Newbridge 60 def Marong 37. 15-UNDER: Calivil United 40 def Bridgewater 33, Inglewood 34 def Mitiamo 25, Pyramid Hill 34 def Maiden Gully YCW 25. 13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 20 def Maiden Gully YCW 4, Calivil United 16 def Bridgewater 4, Mitiamo 41 def Inglewood 7. A GRADE: Charlton 36 def Birchip-Watchem 22, Wedderburn 54 def Boort 33, Sea Lake Nandaly 63 def St Arnaud 18, Wycheproof-Narraport 54 def Donald 41. B GRADE: Charlton 44 def Birchip-Watchem 25, Wedderburn 61 def Boort 24, Sea Lake Nandaly 66 def St Arnaud 35, Donald 60 def Wycheproof-Narraport 32. C GRADE: Birchip-Watchem 49 def Charlton 10, Sea Lake Nandaly 55 def St Arnaud 26, Wedderburn 57 def Boort 35, Donald 55 def Wycheproof-Narraport 18. 17-UNDER A: Birchip-Watchem 34 def Charlton 15, Donald 32 def Wycheproof-Narraport 22. 17-UNDER B: Sea Lake Nandaly 20 def St Arnaud 18. 14-UNDER: Birchip-Watchem 31 def Charlton 5, Wedderburn 22 def Boort 15, St Arnaud 29 def Sea Lake Nandaly 16, Wycheproof-Narraport 20 def Donald 14.

