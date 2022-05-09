news, local-news, news

BREAST cancer survivor Heidi Arntzen is getting behind the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) and encouraging people to buy a pink Baker's Delight fun bun - with proceeds going to help those affected by breast cancer. Baker's Delight's Pink Bun campaign is essentially 'raising dough' and selling pink fun buns to raise funds for the BNCA and the countless number of Australian women affected by breast cancer every year. Between April 28 and May 18, 100 per cent of profits will be donated to the BNCA. MORE NEWS: Federal government promises to help regional journalism "People should buy a pink bun because it is a great and affordable way to support Breast Cancer Network Australia who do some amazing work," Ms Arntzen said. "It is also a good way to promote a conversation about breast cancer." The Bendigo local is a wife and mother of four, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in November, 2019. The accomplished graduate and survivor said she was in the shower when she felt a small lump in her breast. Thinking nothing of it at the time, it was only a few days later when Ms Arntzen's breasts were a sore and she decided to see a doctor. The doctor sent her to get a mammogram and ultra sound, and later a biopsy was performed. The results of the tests delivered Ms Arntzen the crushing news - she had breast cancer. READ MORE: She underwent surgery and later chemotherapy to treat the cancer, and eventually a double mastectomy. Although Ms Arntzen's treatments were successful and she is now cancer free, the experience of cancer and surgery was understandably difficult and traumatic. And while she had strong support of her husband, family, friends, her university cohort, the COVID-19 pandemic meant Ms Arntzen had to be alone for the majority of her treatments. "Given I was diagnosed right before the world shut down with COVID-19, I went to the treatments and had stays in hospital where I was unable to be supported or have visitors [which] was hard," she said. Despite the devastating diagnosis and ordeal, Ms Arntzen was still able to continue with her university studies during treatment, and even completed her Masters of Social Work and undertook a university final year placement. "I was determined to finish it," she said. "I was grateful that I was supported by the uni to complete it." The determined graduate said it was surreal to finally make it through the other side of a journey that felt never ending. "It was nice to wake up one day and realise I didn't have a million appointments to attend," she said. "It was even better when I started to feel somewhat like my old self and my hair started to grow back." Ms Arntzen said to other women experiencing breast cancer to seek networks and support such as Facebook groups and pages and make well informed decisions for yourself. "Joining these groups, you are supported by other women going through or who have gone through breast cancer. They tell you things that your medical team can't, as they haven't experienced it," she said. The BNCA encourage people to buy a six-pack fun bun at their local Baker's Delight, host a pink fun bun party, or directly donate to the BNCA. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/e0146a1b-6279-4b96-947e-c17034675f00.jpg/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg