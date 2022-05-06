news, local-news,

A LONG Gully man was one of two arrested after a car chase through the northern suburbs of Melbourne on Friday morning. Police allege officers were patrolling Spring Street in Reservoir when they encountered a silver Holden sedan believed to have been carrying false number plates. The vehicle sped off, and was later spotted by the Police Air Wing on Gilbert Road. MORE NEWS: Brutal attack on innocent bystander and good Samaritan After police successfully deployed stop sticks on Broadway Parade, the car continued to travel on its rims. Police say the passenger got out of the car and disposed of an item before he was arrested. Police conducted a search of the area and located a rifle. The driver was also arrested after the car was abandoned in Fawkner. READ MORE: Police call on public for information on missing Strathdale teen Carne A 37-year-old Broadmeadows man was charged with possessing a firearm, dangerous driving and other associated driving matters. He was due to appear at Heidelberg Magistrates' Court on Friday. The 27-year-old Long Gully man was released, pending further inquiries. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/4292e618-e072-4982-9293-9a7f58515b4f.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg