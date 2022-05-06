BFNL: Loyal Compston rucks his way to 250-game club milestone with Bulldogs

sport, local-sport, bfnl, matt, compston, 250, games, bulldogs, golden, square

Selection night for weekend football teams | BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW WAITED for an opportunity, grabbed it and has never looked back is how coach Christian Carter describes Matt Compston's senior career with Golden Square. Compston will celebrate a milestone game on Saturday when he plays his 250th club game in the Bulldogs' big BFNL clash against arch rivals Sandhurst at Wade Street. The ruckman's tally of 250 games is made up of 179 senior games, 35 in the reserves and 36 in the under-18s for a club he first played with in the under-12s. "He has been sensational for us, no doubt," Carter said on Friday. "He played about three years in the thirds then a couple in the reserves... he had to bide his time while big Dave McMeekin was in the ruck in the seniors. "When he got his opportunity in the seniors he hasn't looked back and is probably one of the most consistent footballers I've seen. "Week in, week out he just does his job and I think is probably still a bit under-rated around the league, but by no means at our club." READ MORE: Every BFNL senior team's top 20 ranked players after round four Compston is a dual senior premiership player with the Bulldogs having played in the last two of the club's historic five-peat in 2012-13. Compston has been one of the BFNL's top performing ruckmen over the first month of the season according to Premier Data. Compston is ranked No.3 for hit-outs (138) and No.2 for hit-outs to advantage (59), while his work has been pivotal in Golden Square being ranked for clearances (164) and equal first for centre clearances (59). "He's one of those players who basically rucks all day; he might get a couple of minutes off a quarter here and there, but he's very durable and never gets injured," Carter said. Compston has a big task on his hands in his milestone game on Saturday when he comes up against Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking, who has had a stellar first month for the Dragons averaging 54.3 hit-outs per game. It's a big day on the BFNL calendar for Golden Square and Sandhurst with their second Ron Best Memorial Shield game that honours the champion goalkicker, who died in 2020. The Dragons hold the shield after winning the inaugural battle last year by two points in a thriller at the QEO. Adding to the occasion on Saturday, the Bulldogs will further honour Best and fellow former star goalkicker Grant Weeks. READ MORE: Sandhurst and Golden Square set for part two in Ron Best Memorial Shield From Saturday the city end of Wade Street will be known as the "Ron Best End" and the Melbourne end will be the "Grant Weeks End". Unbeaten Golden Square has included Ricky Monti after playing the past two weeks in the VFL with the GWS Giants, while Drew Barrett's strong form in the reserves has been rewarded with a call-up to the seniors. 2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square. GOLDEN SQUARE From: Drew Barrett, Tom Strauch, Jon Coe, Ricky Monti, Liam Jacques, Jack Geary, Dylan Hird, Joel Brett, Jayden Burke, Liam Barrett, Hamish Morcom, Harrison Burke, Jack Merrin, Ryan Hartley, Terence Reeves, Braydon Vaz, Jarrod Fitzpatrick, Jake Thrum, Matthew Compston, Zack Shelton, Jack Stewart, Liam Duguid SANDHURST From: Lee Coghlan, Isaac Ruff, Tanner Nally, Liam Ireland, Cobi Maxted, Harrison Free, Brodie Montague, James Mittell, Sean O'Farrell, Lachie Hood, Lachlan Zimmer, Alex Wharton, Martin Leyden, James Coghlan, Hamish Hosking, Jake Wilkinson, Matt Thornton, Joel Wharton, Billy Robertson, Matthew Wilkinson, Lachlan Murdoch, Noah Walsh, Isaac Carracher. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

