A 33-year-old man was found seriously injured in Sturt Street, Kyneton over the Easter long weekend. Investigators believe the man - who is still recovering in hospital - was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene. Emergency services were called to the scene after witnesses reported hearing two loud thuds before discovering the man shortly after 2am on Saturday, April 16. READ MORE: The man was airlifted to hospital, at the time, with serious injuries. Kyneton police are investigating if the driver was possibly from another area of Victoria, due to the long weekend and increased visitors in the area. They would like to speak to anyone who drove through the area around that time and may have seen a pedestrian or anything suspicious. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au More to come.

