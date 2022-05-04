PHOTOS
SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bendigo Senior Secondary College v Catherine McAuley College
Local Sport
Action from today's School Football clash between Bendigo Senior Secondary College and Catherine McAuley College at the QEO.
CMC won by 27 points, 10.9 (69) to 6.6 (42).
