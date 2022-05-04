SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bendigo Senior Secondary College v Catherine McAuley College

sport, local-sport, school, football, catherine, mcauley, college, bendigo, senior, secondary

READ MORE: Battle of Bendigo: Scholarly rivals BSSC, CMC meet for annual footy clash Action from today's School Football clash between Bendigo Senior Secondary College and Catherine McAuley College at the QEO. CMC won by 27 points, 10.9 (69) to 6.6 (42). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/95419663-d233-452e-9218-e3c9612edbb5.jpg/r3_73_1515_927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg