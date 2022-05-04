PREMIER DATA: Moorhead's big day for Storm tops round four BFNL player rankings

sport, local-sport, jake, moorhead, top ranked, player, round four, bfnk, premier, data

BFNL RD 4: Stats what I'm talkin' about | Video STRATHFIELDSAYE onballer Jake Moorhead has become the first Storm player to top Premier Data's Bendigo Football-Netball League player of the round rankings. Moorhead's brilliant start to the season continued on Saturday with another starring performance in the Storm's round four 101-point win over Castlemaine at Camp Reserve. Moorhead racked up 195 ranking points and joins Gisborne's Brad Bernacki (199, round 1), Golden Square's Jake Thrum (205, round 2) and Gisborne's Pat McKenna (258, round 3) as players of the round over the first month of the season. Moorhead's best-on-ground performance against the Magpies featured a round-high 45 possessions as he amassed 26 kicks and 19 handballs. Of Moorhead's 45 touches, 16 were contested, while he also took 13 marks, had nine clearances and nine inside-50s. It has been a prolific first month of the season for Moorhead, who has got better week by week - 33 possessions/89 ranking points v Eaglehawk round 1; 36/129 v Sandhurst round 2, 37/156 v Kyneton round 3 and Saturday's 45/195 v Castlemaine. Moorhead was one of three players across the BFNL to have at least 40 touches on Saturday. South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury, who had gone into the Bloods' clash with Kyneton under an injury cloud, had 44 disposals, while Golden Square wingman Jake Thrum had 40 possessions in wet conditions against Eaglehawk. The classy Horbury was the round's No.2 ranked player with 177 points. As well as his 44 disposals (24 kicks, 20 handballs), Horbury also took six marks, had five effective tackles, 10 clearances and drove the ball inside 50 10 times. With 25 disposals, 16 marks, including 11 contested, and six goals against Kangaroo Flat, young Sandhurst forward Cobi Maxted - who is on Collingwood's VFL list - was the No.3 ranked player for the round with 174 points. Across the season as a whole, star Gisborne midfielder Brad Bernacki continues to hold a significant lead in the Premier Data player rankings Bernacki holds the No.1 spot with 724 points and is also the top ranked player for disposals (157), handballs (77), clearances (61) and score involvements (38). Bernacki had a 125-point game in Saturday's 141-point win over Maryborough at Princes Park that lifted the Bulldogs to the top of the ladder. Awaiting Maryborough v Gisborne game. RANKING POINTS 1. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 195 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 179 3. Nathan Horbury (SB) 177 4. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 174 5. Jack Geary (GS) 159 6. Josh Kemp (Gis) 149 7. Jake Thrum (GS) 148 8. Tommy Horne (Cas) 139 9. Michael Herlihey (SB) 137 10. James Orr (Kyn) 131 DISPOSALS 1. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 45 2. Nathan Horbury (SB) 44 3. Jake Thrum (GS) 40 4. Jack Geary (GS) 36 5. Liam Latch (Mb) 36 6. Liam Byrne (SB) 33 7. Noah Walsh (Sand) 33 8. Boden Alexander (Ss) 30 9. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 30 10. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 30 KICKS 1. Jake Thrum (GS) 35 2. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 26 3. Patrick Blandford (Ss) 25 4. John Watson (Cas) 25 5. Nathan Horbury (SB) 24 6. Tanner Nally (Sand) 24 7. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 23 8. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 22 9. Jack Geary (GS) 21 10. Boden Alexander (Ss) 20 HANDBALLS 1. Nathan Horbury (SB) 20 2. Liam Latch (Mb) 20 3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 19 4. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 19 5. Noah Walsh (Sand) 19 6. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 18 7. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 17 8. Jack Geary (GS) 15 9. Cooper Smith (Sand) 15 10. Declan Slingo (Cas) 14 MARKS 1. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 16 2. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 13 3. Josh Kemp (Gis) 13 4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 12 5. Liam Latch (Mb) 11 6. Tom Bennett (Ss) 10 7. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 9 8. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 8 9. Ben Lester (Ss) 8 10. Lachlan Gill (Ss) 8 CLEARANCES 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 12 2. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 10 3. Nathan Horbury (SB) 10 4. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 10 5. Liam Collins (KF) 10 6. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 9 7. Billy Evans (Eh) 9 8. Joel Mullen (Eh) 9 9. Terry Reeves (GS) 9 10. Boden Alexander (Ss) 8 HARD-BALL GETS 1. Tommy Horne (Cas) 10 2. Jack Geary (GS) 10 3. Tom Strauch (GS) 6 4. Billy Evans (Eh) 6 5. Terry Reeves (GS) 6 6. Liam Byrne (SB) 6 7. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 6 8. Ryan Hartley (GS) 5 9. Liam Barrett (GS) 5 10. Dylan Hird (GS) 5 EFFECTIVE TACKLES 1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 13 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 11 3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 10 4. Andrew Beckerley (Kyn) 9 5. Liam Byrne (SB) 9 6. Jayden Hooper (Mb) 9 7. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 8 8. Billy Evans (Eh) 7 9. Michael Herlihey (SB) 7 10. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 7 ONE PERCENTERS 1. Thomas Gardham (Mb) 11 2. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 11 3. Jake Hywood (KF) 11 4. Jake Wilkinson (Sand) 11 5. Jackson Hood (Cas) 10 6. Louis Thompson (Kyn) 10 7. Mason Crozier (Kyn) 10 8. Joe Mayes (Ss) 9 9. Tyson Hickey (Cas) 9 10. Dylan Hanley (Eh) 9 SCORE INVOLVEMENTS 1. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 13 2. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 12 3. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 11 4. Josh Kemp (Gis) 11 5. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 9 6. Alex Wharton (Sand) 9 7. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 8 8. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 8 9. Jack Scanlon (Gis) 8 10. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 8 HIT OUTS 1. Matt Compston (GS) 59 2. Tim Hosking (Ss) 54 3. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 46 4. James Orr (Kyn) 41 5. Jack Lawton (Eh) 34 6. Ben Eales (Gis) 29 7. Will Allen (SB) 26 8. Ty Stewart (Mb) 24 9. Nick Lang (KF) 22 10. Patrick Chard (Mb) 19 RANKING POINTS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 724 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 600 3. Jack Geary (GS) 578 4. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 569 5. Jake Thrum (GS) 524 6. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 515 7. Tommy Horne (Cas) 499 8. Nathan Horbury (SB) 491 9. Cooper Leon (SB) 489 10. Hamish Yunghaans (Kyn) 478 DISPOSALS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 157 2. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 151 3. Jack Geary (GS) 143 4. Jake Thrum (GS) 133 5. Aiden Hare (Mb) 125 6. Noah Walsh (Sand) 123 7. Liam Collins (KF) 122 8. Nathan Horbury (SB) 122 9. Cooper Leon (SB) 120 10. Liam Latch (Mb) 119 KICKS 1. Jake Thrum (GS) 105 2. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 97 3. John Watson (Cas) 86 4. Isaiah Miller (SB) 83 5. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 80 6. Cooper Leon (SB) 80 7. Jack Geary (GS) 78 8. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 75 9. Nathan Horbury (SB) 75 10. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 73 HANDBALLS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 77 2. Jack Geary (GS) 65 3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 63 4. Billy Evans (Eh) 60 5. Noah Walsh (Sand) 59 6. Baxter Slater (Ss) 59 7. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 56 8. Riley Wilson (Ss) 55 9. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 54 10. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 51 MARKS 1. Jake Thrum (GS) 38 2. Cooper Leon (SB) 34 3. Guy Dickson (Kyn) 32 4. Joel Brett (GS) 32 5. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 32 6. Aiden Hare (Mb) 31 7. Jack Geary (GS) 31 8. Jack Scanlon (Gis) 30 9. Tom Strauch (GS) 30 10. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 30 CLEARANCES 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 61 2. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 36 3. Liam Collins (KF) 36 4. Billy Evans (Eh) 32 5. Tommy Horne (Cas) 31 6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 30 7. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 30 8. Noah Walsh (Sand) 27 9. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 26 10. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 24 HARD-BALL GETS 1. Tommy Horne (Cas) 30 2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 25 3. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 21 4. Billy Evans (Eh) 21 5. Aiden Hare (Mb) 19 6. Liam Byrne (SB) 19 7. Jack Geary (GS) 18 8. Declan SLingo (Cas) 17 9. Cooper Leon (SB) 17 10. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 16 EFFECTIVE TACKLES 1. Hamish Yunghaans (Kyn) 40 2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 30 3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 28 4. Billy Evans (Eh) 23 5. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 22 6. Ben Eales (Gis) 22 7. Andrew Beckerley (Kyn) 21 8. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 21 9. Liam Byrne (SB) 21 10. Declan SLingto (Cas) 20 ONE PERCENTERS 1. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 44 2. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 31 3. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 29 4. Jake Wilkinson (Sand) 29 5. Ben Eales (Gis) 28 6. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 27 7. Tyson Hickey (Cas) 24 8. Mason Crozier (Kyn) 24 9. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 24 10. James Orr (Kyn) 23 SCORE INVOLVEMENTS 1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 38 2. Joel Brett (GS) 35 3. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 33 4. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 29 5. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 28 6. Jack Geary (GS) 28 7. Jack Scanlon (Gis) 27 8. Lewin Davis (Eh) 27 9. Pat McKenna (Gis) 27 10. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 26 HIT OUTS 1. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 217 2. James Orr (Kyn) 163 3. Matt Compston (GS) 138 4. Nick Lang (KF) 112 5. Jack Lawton (Eh) 107 6. Ben Eales (Gis) 88 7. Ty Stewart (Mb) 70 8. Braidon Blake (Gis) 61 9. Brady Neill (Mb) 55 10. Tim Hosking (Ss) 54

