BFNL: Maxted makes his mark with Dragons

It's rare for a 19-year-old key forward to have such a big impact on the BFNL. Cobi Maxted couldn't have been more impressive in his return to Sandhurst the past two games. The Collingwood VFL-listed forward kicked six goals against South Bendigo in his first game back before producing an even better game last Saturday against Kangaroo Flat to set up the Dragons' first win of the season. The former Bendigo Pioneer had 19 kicks and six handballs, took 15 marks - 11 of them contested - kicked 6.2 for a total of 174 ranking points. The Dragons would dearly love for Maxted to play the rest of the BFNL season in the maroon and blue jumper, but they understand he has bigger fish to fry with the Pies in the VFL. "We'd love to have him, but we're happy for him to chase his footy goals,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said. "I'm sure he'll get another opportunity in the VFL soon. "When he doesn't play in the VFL we're very happy to have him. Read more: Stats what I'm talkin about - round four "He was unbelievable (against Kangaroo Flat). He has great hands and he kicks the ball so well. He makes us that bit more dangerous." The Kangaroo Flat game was the first time that Sandhurst's three tall forwards Maxted, Matt Thornton and Sean O'Farrell have played in the same team this season. The Dragons midfield went forward with confidence. Thornton kicked five goals from seven kicks and O'Farrell looked more comfortable up the ground. "With the three talls it makes it tougher for opponents to zone off against us,'' Connick said. "We had a really potent forward line, particularly when we got the ball in their quick. "Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne have those multiple targets and they get more one-on-ones. "It means Bear (Thornton) doesn't have to do all the grunt work and we can leave him closer to goal. "The younger legs of Sean and Cobi can do the work up and down the ground." Fresh from kicking 20.11 against the Roos, the Dragons face a sterner test this week against a Golden Square defence that hasn't conceded more than 53 points in a game through four rounds. "Hopefully, we'll get James Coghlan and Jimmy Mittell back in the side and Isaac Carracher played his first game back in the reserves,'' Connick said. "That will give us a couple of selection headaches, but that's a good problem to have." The Dragons have the week off after the Golden Square game and will prepare for their standalone clash with Eaglehawk at the QEO on May 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/ba203af2-6cd9-434f-a34c-519b18b8562c.JPG/r0_136_4883_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg