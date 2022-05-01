news, local-news,

A FILM focusing on the preservation of Lake Boort's scar trees will make its Dja Dja Wurrung premiere this week. Star Cinema will screen Lake of Scars - a documentary by journalist turned filmmaker Bill Code - on May 7. Lake of Scars examines the mutual respect and friendship between the First Nations people and local residents that developed during efforts to preserve the scar trees lead by local historian Paul Haw and Yung Balug clan member and educational tour operator Jida Gulpilil. Read more: The area around Lake Boort contains Australia's highest concentration of scar trees: trees from which Aboriginal people stripped bark to make canoes, shelters and tools. "It's a really great story of mutual respect and friendship," he said. "We think it's a really powerful example of reconciliation in action, so we are stoked to get it out there." Mr Code said he has heard a number of Boort residents are eager to see the film at Eaglehawk. "The Djaara themselves are helping put on a special night with a Welcome to Country and we will have a Q&A afterwards," he said. "We are very excited to get in to Dja Dja Wurrung country. Read more: "The session is selling well, the cinemas has opened up two more screenings in June by popular demand." Mr Code said he is also holding out hoping of screening the film in Boort. "We would love to have showing in the place we made it," he said. "It would be really special, so if anyone can help us put a showing on in Boort, let us know. "But we are still glad to be showing in a regional center. I know a lot from Boort and surrounds are travelling to Bendigo to see it." Lake of Scars will show at Star Cinema on May 7 at 8pm with Q&A session. The film will also screen on June 4 and 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/f9460285-53ec-4917-b800-7e35b3eeede7.jpg/r4_68_1386_849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg