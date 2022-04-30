news, local-news,

A strong Groovin the Moo crowd has encouraged festival organisers about the tour coming back in full flight next year. GTM promoter Stephen Halpin said, while this year's Bendigo festival didn't sell out, there were a lot of people enjoying large events for the first time. "There's a whole new bunch of young people that have been locked away haven't been able to go out for two or three years," he said. Read more: Bendigo musician shines as eager crowds return to Groovin the Moo "We had so many people in the first weekend of the tour (in Canberra and Maitland) that had their first festival experience. "So that was a real positive thing. Things are starting to come back and I think when people see the events like this actually happening, it'll give everyone a bit of confidence. People will start coming back. I suspect the second half of the year will be a really exciting time where people will get back into it. "So when we come back next year, it will be better and at full capacity." Read more: Investors expected to swoop as Bunnings Epsom goes up for sale Mr Halpin said this year's shortened, three-date GTM tour - which culminates in Bendigo - was an investment into the 2023 event. "It's a big investment for next year," he said. "We had to do it this year. If we were three years out of the market, that would be a long way back. "It's just my gut feeling (but) it just feels that everything we've done this year, and everyone who's come along to these shows, will remember it and are excited about it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/darren.Howe/e4b5113b-fd28-44a7-a04b-011ee2ea3a17.jpg/r0_226_4928_3010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg