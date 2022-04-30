news, local-news,

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is hoping a the Therapeutic Goods Administration decision will mean more people can donate blood. The TGA has decided to remove a ban preventing people who lived in the UK for more than six months between 1980 and 1996 from donating blood. The ban was introduced in December, 2000, as a way to a precautionary measure in response to the UK outbreak of mad cow disease and concerns about the risk of acquiring human variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD). More news: The TGA has not given a specific date for the lifting of the ban meaning the change will not take place instantly. Lifeblood executive director of donor services Cath Stone said Lifeblood is now in the planning process for implementation including updating its systems and looks forward to sharing more news soon. "We know there's significant interest in this change," Ms Stone said. "(We) look forward to having more to share once planning for implementation is completed, including a date for when we expect to be able to welcome any new donors."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/d81d2f55-b49d-45ee-9745-23c8b70dc04d.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg