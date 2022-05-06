LVFNL netball: Eagles eager for return to action

news, local-news, LVFNL, netball, Maide, Gully, YCW, Christie, Griffiths, Pyramid

MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Christie Griffiths says her side will relish a return to action against LVFNL netball rival Pyramid Hill on Saturday. The Eagles have endured a stop-start opening to the 2022 season, playing only two games since April 2. Highly touted as premiership contenders following a second-place finish in last year's minor premiership, the Eagles kick-started their season with a narrow loss to Marong. They did not play for another 21 days before beating Newbridge by 34-goals, with this weekend's clash against Pyranid Hill coming at the end of another 14-day break. While actual matches have been few and far between for the Eagles, Griffiths insisted they have been far from idle and would be well prepared for a tricky assignment against the Bulldogs. "It is hard (missing weeks) and under-17s has been even harder, so to get out there this week before some hard games up against Calivil, Mitiamo and Bridgewater, it will be great to get a good hit-out against Pyramid Hill," she said. "Having a few weeks off is not the best preparation, but we certainly won't be taking Pyramid Hill easy. You never know what they are capable of doing. "Hopefully it's a chance to get into some form before three tough games." Personnel-wise for the Eagles, goal shooter Tia Webb struck top form against the Maroons after a quieter game against Marong, while long-time midcourt star Leisa Barry and goal defence Laura Butler have been solid. Griffiths branded the Eagles' opening round loss to Marong as a definite 'wake-up call'. "I think we let them get into our head a bit and we shouldn't have," she said. "But don't get me wrong, they (Marong) have improved and really deserved (the win) on the day. "For them to come up against Mitiamo the other week and have a draw shows where this competition is at. "Obviously we didn't have a game against Inglewood, but Newbridge I was really happy with and was able to put a young player on to see how she would go and she stepped up. "I think we are playing well as a team. I've asked the girls to try a few new things to what we have done in the past and they have adjusted well to it. "I feel we are growing as a unit, so I'm happy with our season so far." LAST WEEK'S WRAP: Demons' defence too strong for Superoos In other games, Calivil United (2-0) will look to continue its unbeaten start to the season at Bridgewater. The Demons accounted for Mitiamo, minus their star goaler and coach Laura Hicks, last week to move to 2-0. They face another tough challenge against Bridgewater, which advanced to 2-1 with a 59-36 victory against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. Still searching for its first win, Newbridge (0-2) hosts ladder leader Marong, which moved to 3-0-1 with a 47-23 win over Pyramid Hill. The Maroons are coming off a bye. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/8e3e9a80-6a42-40e8-93ad-52a2f95360d7.jpg/r0_117_2912_1762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg