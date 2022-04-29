Loddon Valley names representative netball teams
THE Loddon Valley Football Netball League has announced the make-up of its junior representative teams for 2022.
Selectors have named 28 players across the league's 17-and-under, 15-and-under and 13-and-under squads and a further four emergencies, two each in 17-and-under and 13-and 17-and-under.
The 17-and-under squad is being coached by Bridgewater's Caz Wood.
Emma Gretgrix and Renee McCaig (Marong) will take charge of the 15-and-under squad, while Calivil United's Kellie Ansett and Bec Cullen will coach the 13-and-under team.
They will have their first hit-out at this Sunday's Golden City Netball Association junior tournament.
17-and-under:Josie Walsh, Maddison Grainger (Bears Lagoon-Serpentine); Daisy Stringer, Saige Finch (Bridgewater); Keira Lawry (Calivil United); Eliza Turnbull, Mikayla Gunther (Marong); Mikeeley Hufer (Newbridge); Erin Farrar (Pyramid Hill); Emergencies - Asha Jaggers (Bears Lagoon-Serpentine), Madi Lenton (Calivil United).
15-and-under:Marley Addlem (Bears Lagoon-Serpentine); Araminta Wood, Natalie Flood, Sophie Tyrrell (Bridgewater); Ava Maxted (Calivil United); Charli Crawford, Jordan Korp, Sienna Taylor (Marong); Eloise Walters, Kaitlin Broad (Pyramid Hill);
13-and-under:Allira James, Chloe Tweed, Lilly Frances (Bears Lagoon-Serpentine); Rachael Flood (Bridgewater); Ruby Cullen, Teagan Vinnicombe (Calivil United); Lucy Coghill (Marong) Emma Hay (Mitiamo); Cecily Farrar (Pyramid Hill); Emergencies - Ashleigh Medhurst (Marong), Ava Rudkins (Calivil United).
