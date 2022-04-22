BFNL 17-and-under netball squad announced

news, local-news, BFNL, netball, Sandhurst, Kangaroo, Flat, Gisborne, Donnellon, Nicole

BENDIGO Football Netball League selectors have chosen a squad of 14 netballers to represent the league at 17-and-under level this season. The squad, unveiled on Friday, features players from seven of the league's clubs, with Kangaroo Flat best represented with four members and Eaglehawk, Gisborne, Sandhurst and South Bendigo having two apiece. Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye each have one squad member. It will be jointly coached by Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson. The squad will play in tournaments at the Golden City Netball Association on May 1 and Echuca District Netball Association on May 22, ahead of the Netball Victoria Association Championships regional qualifier at Bendigo on June 5. As always, the main aim will be qualifying for the Association Championships, which this year will be staged on July 24. BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said all players went through a trial process, with a selection panel, including both coaches and independent selectors, formed to choose the final squad. "The Bendigo Football Netball League would like to thank all players who were able to commit to the 2022 program for showing interest and attending the trial process," he said. "We congratulate all players who were selected for the initial squad, who may now receive opportunities to represent the BFNL in 2022." BFNL 17-and-under squad: Megan Wilson (Castlemaine); Poppy McPherson, Kearley Stone(Eaglehawk); Emily McDonald, Olivia Murray (Gisborne); Isabella Allen, Lindsay Andrews, Rose Kennett, Amaya Schmidt (Kangaroo Flat); Reese Gilchrist, Eliza Oxley (Sandhurst); Maggie Burke, Milla McKimmie (South Bendigo); Adele Barber (Strathfieldsaye). MORE NETBALL: Bloods chasing a big scalp Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/638e6b5e-0097-4cb2-9e68-3afe0e65f04b.jpg/r1697_5_3690_1131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg