THE City of Greater Bendigo has awarded a five year contract for the management of Eaglehawk's Peter Krenz Centre to YMCA Victoria. Active and Healthy Communities Manager Amy Johnston said the Peter Krenz Centre has a long association with the YMCA and the new contract will provide continuity for patrons who use the facility. "The new five-year contract ensures the community, including facility members, will continue to receive the high and ongoing service standards they expect. "The centre caters to people of all ages and abilities and facilities include a 50metre indoor heated pool, multi-use pool, toddlers pool, water slide, spa, sauna and gymnasium." More news: Elderly murderer still in prison awaiting mental health assessment Earlier this year the City of Greater Bendigo confirmed it was seeking a long-term, multi-staged redevelopment of the facility 'to create a more diverse and vibrant community hub'. The proposed new centre would adjoin the existing aquatic facilities and include a new library, indoor/outdoor café, 24/7 gym, rooms with kitchenettes and storage that could be used flexibly by community groups and service providers for meetings and other activities, and public toilets to serve the wider precinct. More news: Tributes flow for artist Lynne Boyd No funding has been confirmed for the project, which the City says will require 'considerable' commitments from the City and both the state and federal governments. The operation of Peter Krenz Centre will be unaffected while the City seeks funding. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

