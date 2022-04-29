news, local-news,

The Victorian arts community is mourning the loss of talented painter Lynne Boyd, who died in Kyneton hospital on April 20 - her 69th birthday. While Boyd lived most of her life in Melbourne, her family had bought a property at Blackwood where they had been living the last few months. Boyd had been battling cancer and spent the last few weeks of her life in Kyneton hospital. Other news: Maryborough mum hopes to help others with common variable immunodeficiency A painter with a focus on atmospheric landscapes, her work was featured in major collections at the National Gallery of Australia, National Gallery of Victoria and the Parliament House Art Collection. She also became a finalist in the Fleurieu Art Prize 2011 and the Fleurieu Water Prize 2011. A classic 1990s Boyd 'night' painting was part of the collection recently donated to the Bendigo Art Gallery as part of the Paul Guest bequest. A former Family Court Judge and Olympic rower, Guest is a big supporter of Bendigo Art Gallery through his patronage of the Paul Guest Drawing Prize. He has amassed a significant collection of modern and contemporary Australian paintings, drawings and sculpture since the late 1960s and was a big fan of Boyd's artworks. Born in Melbourne in 1953, Lynne Boyd attended the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) in Melbourne, completing a Bachelor of Arts in 1983, and continuing with postgraduate studies in painting and printmaking until 1984. She then attended Monash University, Melbourne and completed a Master of Fine Arts Degree in 2004 and later lectured at the VCA, RMIT, Monash and La Trobe Universities. Boyd's favourite subject was Port Phillip Bay and she began exhibiting her paintings of the bay in the mid-1980s. More news: Bendigo police warn 'good luck' as they target complacent drivers Her work was often on display at the Charles Nodrum Gallery in Richmond which held the first of many solo shows of Boyd's work in 1995. Gallery manager Kate Nodrum was full of praise for Boyd's talents. "Of the many artists who have confronted this subject, few could match her subtle and sensitive handling of its light - particularly on those grey and misty days when the air itself seems to shimmer and sea and sky seem to melt into a barely differentiated whole," Ms Nodrum said. "In these works her 'atmospherics' combined depictive precision with meteorological accuracy (the hand and brain working with confidence) to produce works which evoke in the viewer a sense of quiet contemplation. "Our thoughts are with her husband Peter, daughter Georgia and son Christian."

