LVFNL netball: First win gives Bulldogs confidence ahead of tough test

NEW Pyramid Hill coach Abbey Dingwall concedes her side faces a tough task to back up last weekend's first win of the 2022 LFVNL season. It was not the prettiest of wins, but the Bulldogs' 29-18 victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has helped to instill some confidence among a new-look line-up. That belief will be put to the test against an impressive Panthers, who are coming off a come-from-behind draw against perennial powerhouse Mitiamo last week. Dingwall hopes the Bulldogs' first win will give them something to build on. "It was good to get a win and good for the girls to get a bit of confidence," she said. "But it's going to be a tough one on Saturday, Marong is obviously looking really strong. "Most of their players are back from last year, whereas we have a fairly new line-up, which obviously helps them." As was the case with all Loddon Valley league coaches, Dingwall couldn't help being impressed by Marong's effort last Saturday against last year's minor premiers (only a minor premier was crowned after finals were cancelled due to COVID). READ MORE: LVFNL netball arm-wrestle ends in a draw Even more impressive in the eyes of the Bulldogs coach was the draw being notched without the Panthers' goal shooter Brittany Hercus, who returns this week, and Kimberley Dalton, who is on track for a mid-season return from a knee injury. For the Bulldogs, Milly Saville has been a standout in defence, carrying on the excellent form that won her promotion from B-grade in the latter stages of last season. While, as expected, dual premiership star Gemma Scott has been an excellent readdition following a few seasons break from netball. "She got best-on-court on the weekend. She's still fit and still hasn't lost anything," Dingwall said. "She's been really good." Early-season goal shooting duties are being handled by Rebecca McKnight and newcomer Mikayla Burge, from Nyah. Dingwall said the new pairing was starting to develop an understanding of each other's game and would continue to improve together with match-play. "They haven't really played together before and they play a very similar game, which makes things a little difficult," she said. "We don't really have a holding shooter. "But they will get there, I'm sure, as will the team. "It's only a new team, but it's starting to come together. "We are working on things at training to put into practice each Saturday." Pyramid Hill will be heartened ahead of Saturday's game by its performances against the Panthers last season. The Bulldogs won their early-season contest by 13 goals before Marong prevailed by two goals later in the season in a match that sealed a spot in the top five for the Panthers. A tough few weeks ahead includes back-to-back matches against Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo following Saturday's clash with the Panthers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

