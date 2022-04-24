LVFNL netball arm-wrestle ends in a draw

news, local-news, LVFNL, netball, Loddon, Valley, Mitiamo, Marong, Hicks, Laura

MITIAMO and Marong laid the foundations for an exciting 2022 season rivalry in LVFNL A-grade netball by playing out a thrilling draw in their clash at Mitiamo on Saturday. A fired-up Panthers came from four goals behind at three quarter time to snatch a confidence-boosting tie against the competition's benchmark and last season's minor premiers. Marong snatched the lead with 31 seconds to play courtesy of a goal to Bridget Willox. Never a team to be counted out, a premiership and finals-hardened Mitiamo mounted one more challenge. A long bomb from centre Amelia Ludeman found star goal attack Laura Hicks under the ring, who duly slotted the equaliser with about eight seconds to play. The Superoos were unable to advance the ball far enough from the centre pass, as the siren sounded to signal a stalemate between two of the league's expected flag contenders. A stirring last quarter saw the Panthers draw level with the Superoos on four occasions before finally claiming the lead. Mitiamo twice registered a run of three consecutive goals as the Panthers threatened to take control of the contest. While a draw often brings some regret or disappointment, rival coaches Hicks and Bianca Garton were both thrilled to have escaped with their share of the points to remain undefeated, albeit with a draw alongside their teams' names. "This was our first real tough game; we had a few tired legs out there and we knew we were running out of puff in the end," said Superoos leader Hicks. "We were happy with the way we played. It was a very physical game, but we were happy to get the draw and get our two points." Entering the season with a bare seven A-grade players with back-up on the bench from their B-grade ranks, Hicks was confident the weight of numbers would not work against the Superoos going forward. "Our seven are very solid. We're ticking along fine at the moment, so I can't see it affecting us," she said. "Our B-graders can step up every week and the thing about us is that we are a fairly versatile team. "We've got a back-up defender on the wing and a back-up goaler on the wing and we have a back-up centre. I feel we have every position covered." Hicks paid credit to Marong for a fierce challenge, but was equally delighted with the response from her own side when tested in the final quarter. "I thought we kept our cool the whole game and just kept fighting away," she said. "We knew they were coming and would keep coming, but we held our heads and were cool, calm and collected." Two wins and a draw - all against genuine finals contenders - represent Marong's best start to a season in the last decade and has provided the Panthers with plenty of momentum on which to mount a serious finals assault. Garton said there was no disappointment on her part in not being able to top off a brave last quarter fightback with a win. "I was proud with the way each of the girls played, particularly as we did not get the good start we talked about getting and we were a few goals down at the first quarter break," she said. "That's always hard to peg back against a strong side, but we did. "We knew that we had it in us and if we were able to play our game we could claw back that margin and we did. "I thought we shot well under pressure and got a lot of turnover ball against a quality attack. "I'm rapt with how we played and a draw is certainly better than a loss." Garton said the Panthers definitely had their chances to win the game, but praised her players for never giving in. "We still have Kim Dalton to come back at some stage and (goal shooter) Brittany Hercus was also out, so that's another real positive," she said. "That will change the match-ups again next time, but that said, I was very happy with the seven that were out there." Standout performers for Mitiamo included four-time league best and fairest Hicks (36-goals), centre Amelia Ludeman and wing defence Kelly Pay. For Marong goal shooter Bridget Willox, with 19 last half goals and 34 for the match, shone, while Brittany Shannon and Kirsty Hamilton were strong in the midcourt. Mitiamo continues its season against traditional rival Calivil United next Saturday, while Marong hosts Pyramid Hill, which broke through for its first win of the year against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. The Bulldogs won 29-18 to deliver Abbey Dingwall her first win as the senior coach. At Marist College, Maiden Gully YCW bounced back from a first round defeat to defeat Newbridge 65-31. The Eagles set up their win with a 21-9 opening quarter and pressed home their advantage by allowing only four goals in the second quarter, while adding 15 of their own.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/52119c74-a375-4dbd-916b-5f7772683a42.jpg/r0_197_5490_3299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg