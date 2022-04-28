BFNL: Bloods' coach Horbury awaiting scan results on rib concern ahead of Tigers' clash | VIDEO

sport, local-sport, nathan, horbury, bloods, coach, awaiting, scans, outh, bendigo

Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL SOUTH Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury is awaiting scan results on Friday before making a call on whether he will line up for the Bloods against Kyneton on Saturday. Horbury's game ended before half-time against Sandhurst last week with a rib concern - the extent of which he is still waiting to learn. "I had a scan taken on Wednesday and I expect to get the results back on Friday; if there's a crack then obviously I'll miss a few games, but if it's just some bad bruising, which is what I think it is, I'll put some padding around it and play," Horbury said. "I haven't put myself under too much duress, so I'll see how I go at training on Thursday night, but I'm confident that if there's no crack then I'll be fine." Horbury's Bloods won their first game of the BFNL season last Saturday with an eight-point victory over the Dragons at the QEO. It was a win that featured a six-goal haul from gun forward Kaiden Antonowicz, plus a welcome return from Will Keck in his first game back from a season-ending knee injury last year. Keck kicked two goals in his return match. "We thought we'd play Will deep given he hasn't played footy in quite a while and I thought he was really good inside forward 50 for us," Horbury said. "He laid some really good tackles and kicked a couple of important goals and it was just good to have him back. I think he's a super player and he will be better for the run." Meanwhile, former skipper Blair Holmes will miss Sandhurst's QEO game against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday. Playing his 200th game last week, Holmes suffered a hamstring strain early in the third quarter in what was a disappointing end to his milestone match. "It's a minor hamstring; he'd be some chance of playing next week (v Golden Square), but we've then got a week off after that, so I'd say we'll err on the side of caution and that will give him 28 days," Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said. While Holmes is out, key forward Matt Thornton (hamstring) is a chance of returning against the Roos. "We think he's a chance, for sure. We could have rolled the dice with him last week, but we were cautious and if he can get through Thursday night he'll be a chance," Connick said. Connick indicated James Coghlan (groin) was doubtful to return this week.

