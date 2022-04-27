news, local-news, news, heatlh, bendigo, greater bendigo, heathcote, carer, network, lifely

A new program to support unpaid carers explore pathways to work or study is being launched in Greater Bendigo and Heathcote. Carers of someone who is autistic, has a disability, mental illness, chronic illness or is older with care needs are invited to a Carers High Tea to learn about the Carers Employment Support program. The program is unique to Bendigo and Heathcote because carers will receive one-to-one support from another local carer. MORE NEWS: Groovin the Moo 2022 sees Bendigo musician Jem Pryse unearthed "Interested carers will be partnered with another carer, a Carer Peer Support Officer, who understands their caring journey and will support them to learn new skills and gain confidence to re-enter the workforce or start work for the first time," Heathcote Health chief executive Dan Douglass said. "Importantly, the Peer Support Officer will help carers put in place the support they need to balance caring with their new training or work commitments." According to Different Journeys chief executive Mel Spencer, an organisation supporting carers of someone who is autistic, we all need someone to believe in us, support us with understanding and not judgement. "When someone sees skills in you that you don't see in yourself and supports you to see that too - it's a beautiful revelation and the first step to looking at new horizons. Instead of 'I can't', it becomes 'well perhaps I could consider'," she said. OTHER STORIES: Lifely chief operations officer Eli Geary said while being a carer can be hugely rewarding, it can also be demanding and physically and emotionally tiring. "Through our work supporting regional Victorians with a disability and their families, we see carers put aside their own financial, educational, social and wellbeing opportunities to support their loved ones regularly," she said. "But it's important for carers to look after their own wellbeing too. Respite gives carers the time to recharge, connect with their passions and work on their own goals for the future - often with wonderful results for the whole family." The Carers Employment Support program is being delivered in Greater Bendigo and Heathcote by Different Journeys, a peer support group supporting carers and people who are autistic to connect within their communities, Heathcote Health and Lifely in Bendigo. The Carers High Tea, hosted by Heathcote Community Health, will take place from 10.30am on April 28 at the Heathcote Bowling Club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/9bc28104-1a2f-47e3-83dd-712f5ce6213b.jpg/r0_176_3800_2323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg