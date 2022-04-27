news, local-news,

A decision on where the Bendigo Dawn Service will be held on Anzac Day next year will be made later in the year. This year's Dawn Service was moved from the Cenotaph in Charing Cross to the Soldiers Memorial Institute at Pall Mall to assist with COVID safety for veterans. "It was pretty much moved for logistics," Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch president Peter Swandale said. "We were aware of the issues with COVID and wanted to make a secure area for the veterans and felt it was more appropriate and achievable in front of the Soldiers Memorial Institute. Read more: World heritage bid's golden chance to benefit from 2026 Commonwealth Games "With the amount of cases in Bendigo, we could maintain safety for our veterans." Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch president Peter Swandale said conversations about the location for the 2023 Dawn Service were still happening. He said he would like the Dawn Service moved back to its traditional location at the Cenotaph. "Further conversations need to be had and we will need to see where COVID is and if it is a requirement to move (the Dawn Service again)," he said. "A decision won't happen until later in year when we do a wrap on how this year went. We may also call for feedback (from the community). "It was mixed results this year, that's why it is in conversation. Some people like having at Soldiers Memorial Institute - it's higher, people can see the service better. "(But) the Cenotaph is also a monument for WWI and the Anzacs." Read more: Mr Swandale said he estimated between 6000 and 7000 people attended the Dawn Service on Monday along with about 4000 for the Anzac Day service later that morning. "We did expect, because of lifting of COVID restrictions, we would see an increase in crowds," he said. "Over the last five years, there has been a change into when people pay respects. More people are attending dawn services and we expected that this year and expect that in future." Asked if it was possible to move the Cenotaph from Charing Cross to Pall Mall, Mr Swandale said he didn't expect that to occur. "There's never been a conversation about that since I have been president and I don't expect that conversation to occur," he said. "There is no reason to move (the Cenotaph). It is in a good position. It might be a little inconvenient and lack some space but we have never had any complaints. At this stage there is no reason to move it." Mr Swandale said this year's Anzac Day was a success as crowds returned to the services for the first time. "We were very pleased. The weather was beautiful and it was great to see so much of the community come and pay respects. "It was also good to see old veterans and mates get together face-to-face. That was most important for me - to reconnect with veterans we haven't seen for two or three years." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/7f544cb2-d0af-4dcd-99fd-04d6222d6a34.jpg/r11_472_4611_3071_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg