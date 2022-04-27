news, local-news, news, subscriberonly

THE Maiden Gully Progress Association are holding its anticipated inaugural Autumn Festival in Maiden Gully on May 1, 2022. The festival, located at Balgownie Estate Bendigo, will feature free kids activities, live music, and food and drinks (including wine tastings). Maiden Gully Progress Association committee member Shannon Burdeu said the festival was all about "local businesses, that real market feel, and bringing the community together to enjoy company and celebrate local, and have a good day." Ms Burdeu said the festival was supposed to be held in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be postponed until this year, making it the official launch. "The Autumn Festival is super exciting. It's the first event we've been able to hold in nearly three years," she said. Read more: Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron steps down, paves way for new era Ms Burdeu said there would be a major prize raffle and the winner will receive nice accommodation, a food platter wine, and a $100 voucher. There will also be free activities all day, which include a children's petting zoo, face painting, and balloon twisting. The festival will have a number of market stalls showcasing flowers, jewellery, homemade goods, candles, nurseries, clothes, boutiques, and local clubs and community groups will also be in attendance. "There's really something for everybody," Ms Burdeu said. The Maiden Gully Progress Association chose to have local businesses and clubs and groups at the festival to support its local community which had been greatly affected by the pandemic. "I think obviously a lot of businesses have done it tough over the last two years, so as much as we can support Bendigo business - particularly Maiden Gully local businesses - the better it is for them and for us," Ms Burdeu said. "We want to keep business local, we want to support local, so we can hold this day and encourage others to come along and support local." Read more: Groovin the Moo organisers excited for Bendigo return Balgownie was chosen by the association as the backdrop for event because it is a local business the MGPA has a good relationship with. "We've worked with Balgownie in the past and they've been fantastic in supporting local businesses," Ms Burdeu said. "So they were a clear partner for us to work with on holding this event." Balgownie Estate Bendigo are equally as excited about the event and the opportunity to share some of the local institutions and businesses, and get more involved with the local community. "We are really excited to host it because it gives us an opportunity to bring the community into Balgownie Bendigo," Balgownie Bendigo operations manager Harry Wellborne said. OTHER NEWS: $250 cost of living budget payments begin rolling out, who's eligible? "It's really trying to bring it back to its roots and re-enter the community and remind people what they've got on their back door. "So many people go to wineries in South Australia or other areas in Victoria, and this is a good way to remind people that there's actually a pretty decent winery in their neighbourhood." For more information about the Autumn Festival, visit the website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/b35619d0-910c-47a3-996d-bc3a49d101b5.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg