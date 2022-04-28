$250 cost of living budget payments begin rolling out, who's eligible?

news, local-news,

MILLIONS of Australians will soon receive a small boost to their bank accounts, as the federal governments $250 cost of living payments begin to roll out on Thursday. The federal budget welfare scheme will see eligible welfare recipients receive the one-off boost, designed to offset rising costs of fuel, food and housing. Read more: Modern pop art takes over historic Dudley House for exhibition Anyone receiving the following Centrelink payments is eligible: Anyone receiving the follow Veterans Affairs payments is also eligible: And here are the eligible concession cards: The process has been streamlined, meaning eligible welfare recipients do not need to apply for the payments - it will happen automatically. Read more: World heritage bid's golden chance to benefit from 2026 Commonwealth Games Recipients will need to have been residing in Australia since March 29 and can only receive one payment - even if they receive multiple types of welfare supplements. The money will be rolled out from April 28 but may take several days to hit bank accounts.

