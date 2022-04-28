$250 cost of living budget payments begin rolling out, who's eligible?
MILLIONS of Australians will soon receive a small boost to their bank accounts, as the federal governments $250 cost of living payments begin to roll out on Thursday.
The federal budget welfare scheme will see eligible welfare recipients receive the one-off boost, designed to offset rising costs of fuel, food and housing.
Anyone receiving the following Centrelink payments is eligible:
- ABSTUDY Living Allowance
- Age Pension
- Austudy
- Carer Payment
- Carer Allowance, but only if you're not getting another income support payment
- Disability Support Pension
- Double Orphan Pension
- Farm Household Allowance
- JobSeeker Payment
- Parenting Payment
- Special Benefit
- Youth Allowance for students and Australian Apprentices
- Youth Allowance for job seekers
Anyone receiving the follow Veterans Affairs payments is also eligible:
- Service Pension, Partner Service Pension, Income Support Supplement or Veteran Payment
- Disability Compensation Payment
- Special Rate Disability Pension
- Permanent Impairment compensation
- War Widow(er)'s Pension or Wholly Dependent Partner payment
- Gold Cards, Commonwealth Seniors Health Cards and Pensioner Concession Cards
- Age Pension paid by DVA
- Education allowance under Veteran Children's Education Scheme or Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Act 2004 Education and Training Scheme for recipients aged 16 and over
And here are the eligible concession cards:
- Commonwealth Seniors Health Card
- Pension Concession Card if you're not getting an income support payment
- DVA Gold Cards
The process has been streamlined, meaning eligible welfare recipients do not need to apply for the payments - it will happen automatically.
The money will be rolled out from April 28 but may take several days to hit bank accounts.
