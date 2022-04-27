ANZAC Day breakout game earns Ginnivan AFL round six rising star nomination

sport, local-sport, jack, ginnivan, rising, star, nomination, collingwood, magpies, afl

READ MORE: Ginnivan's big day out at the 'G FORMER Bendigo Pioneer Jack Ginnivan's breakout AFL game on ANZAC Day for Collingwood has received a second accolade. Ginnivan won the ANZAC Day Medal for best-on-ground as he starred in front of a crowd of 84,205 - the AFL's biggest since the 2019 grand final - booting five goals as the Magpies defeated Essendon by 11 points. Ginnivan's match-winning performance has received extra recognition by the livewire forward also earning the AFL's round six Rising Star nomination. Ginnivan is the first former Bendigo Pioneer since GWS Giant Brent Daniels in round 23, 2019, to receive the Rising Star nomination. The 19-year-old's five-goal outing in the biggest game of the AFL home and away season came in just his 10th match for the Magpies after debuting last season. Ginnivan is the second Collingwood player to earn a Rising Star nomination this year following team-mate Nick Daicos in round three. As well as being drafted from the Bendigo Pioneers with selection 13 in the 2020 AFL Rookie Draft, Ginnivan also has links with Newstead, who he kicked 119 goals for as an 11-year-old junior in 2014, Castlemaine, Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye with whom he played with as part of his journey to the Magpies. Following Ginnivan's day out on the big stage against the Bombers - a far cry from the crowdless game he debuted in against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19 last year - Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury was full of praise for the work the young forward has put in since joining the club. "He's a guy who works extremely hard and his pre-season was phenomenal," Pendlebury said on radio station SEN. "For a guy to be a second-year rookie list pick and be doing what he's doing... he's 10 games into his career and already an integral part of what we do. "He's so classy and works really hard on his goalkicking. It's no surprise what he did (against Essendon) with his finishing because he works so hard on it. READ MORE: "IT WAS A SPECIAL NIGHT": Ginnivan savours AFL debut for Collingwood "Playing forward of the ball is the hardest spot in the AFL, so there will be days when it's a little bit dry, so it's about making sure you keep running your patterns and doing all those things we need and the goals and pressure builds from there." Ginnivan has kicked at least one goal in each of his five games for the Magpies this season and with 11 is second behind only Brody Mihocek (12) on Collingwood's goalkicking after six rounds. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

