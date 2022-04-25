Ginnivan's big day out at the 'G

sport, local-sport, Ginnivan, Jack, Collingwood

Former Bendigo Pioneers star Jack Ginnivan kicked five goals to lead Collingwood to victory over Essendon in Monday's Anzac Day clash at the MCG. The career-best performance earned Ginnivan the Anzac Day Medal for best on ground. The 19-year-old had 12 possessions, took five marks and kicked 5.0 in a match-winning performance. Ginnivan, who was playing just his 10th game at AFL level, became the first Collingwood forward to win the Anzac Day Medal since Paul Medhurst in 2008. He joins clubs greats Dane Swan and Scott Pendlebury on the Anzac Day Medal honour roll and he's the second former Bendigo Pioneer to win the medal after Chris Tarrant won it in 2001. "Even under pressure, when he need to today, he finished,'' Ginnivan's former coach Nathan Buckley said of the forward on Fox Footy. "When he's been the centre of attention and the focus he's been able to do his job. "He doesn't mind the big stage and he was able to perform." Ginnivan, who played junior football in Castlemaine and with Golden Square before progressing to the Bendigo Pioneers, was selected by Collingwood with pick 13 in the 2020 AFL Rookie Draft. It's turned out to be a bargain selection for the Magies, with Ginnivan quickly establishing himself as the club's most dangerous small forward. Anzac Day Medal voting 11 - Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood - 3332 7 - Darcy Parish, Essendon - 322 2 - Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood - 11 2 - Jordan De Goey, Collingwood - 2 1 - Jeremy Howe, Collingwood - 1 1 - Zach Merrett, Essendon - 1 Read more: Gisborne midfielder raises the bat for possessions

