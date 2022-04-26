BFNL: Injury concerns for Borough big man ahead of Golden Square clash

sport, local-sport,

Eaglehawk is likely to be without number one ruckman Clayton Holmes for Saturday's BFNL match of the round clash with Golden Square at Canterbury Park. A tight hamstring forced Holmes from the field in the first half of last Saturday's win over Kangaroo Flat. While the injury was not serious, Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said the Hawks were likely to ''err on the side of caution'' with their valuable big man. "He didn't ping it (the hamstring), but we brought him off,'' Matheson said. "He was feeling alright yesterday, but we'll see how he goes through the week. We're in a tough situation with him, because we have a bye coming up and we have a big game this week. "He's too important to us to have him play this week and then blow a hammy that could put him out for six weeks." Should Holmes not play, Jack Lawton will take on the number on ruck role against Golden Square premiership star Matt Compston. "We played Knotty (Shaun Knott) through the ruck late in the game at the weekend and he gave us something different,'' Matheson said. Read more: Change of role kicking goals for Kyneton star "We'll need to have some sort of plan to support Jack...Compo is probably the best ruckman in the competition." The Borough didn't have everything go its way in the win over Kangaroo Flat. The young Roos took the game right up to the Hawks before the visitors surged clear late in the game. "Kangaroo Flat was really good, they brought some real pressure around the footy,'' Matheson said. "We started really well and kicked six or seven in the first quarter, but then we went away from some things that we'd been working on. A little bit of a rocket at three quarter-time and we kicked something like six goals in seven minutes in the final quarter. "It was good to finish that way, but we can't drop off in the middle of the game like we did. If we do that this week against Golden Square we'll be in a lot of trouble." Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round three Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round two Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/24e29c23-3afb-4755-8cf8-341852d278e8.jpg/r3033_313_4928_1384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg