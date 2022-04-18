Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round two

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, statistics

Dragons 12.10 (82) lt Storm 16.12 (108) Efficiency with the footy was the major difference between the two teams as the Storm surged clear late in the match. Strathfieldsaye had 142 effective kicks to Sandhurst's 100, which led to an advantage of 12 in inside 50s and 19 in total marks. Storm's Jake Moorhead and Sandhurst's Noah Walsh were the leading possession winners with 36 and 31 respectively, while Storm forward Lachlan Sharp was a major player in the win. Maryborough 12.14 (86) lt Castlemaine 21.10 (136) Maryborough had more disposals (300-278), more contested possessions (132-96) and more inside 50s (53-49), but Castlemaine won where it mattered most - on the scoreboard. Castlemaine's pressure was fantastic, with the Maine laying 73 tackles to Maryborough's 57. Castlemaine's forwards caused plenty of headaches, taking 24 marks inside 50 to Maryborough's 11. The standout was Jack Chester with seven goals. Hawks 19.8 (122) d Bloods 9.12 (66) The slick Hawks tore the Bloods apart after half-time with their ball movement. The Borough had 52 more effective kicks and 35 more effective handballs than the Bloods for the match. The Bloods won the clearances 43-27, but when the ball was loose the Borough pounced. The Hawks were plus 19 in loose ball gets. Tigers 10.7 (67) lt Bulldogs 24.12 (156) If you can't get your hands on the footy it's hard to kick a winning score. Home side Kyneton lost the possession count 250 to 374 against a rampant Gisborne. The Bulldogs were far more effective with ball in hand. The Dogs were plus 54 in effective kicks and plus 48 in effective handballs. When the ball was on the ground the Dogs blew the Tigers away, earning 126 loose ball gets to the Tigers' 61. Bulldogs 21.25 (151) d Roos 6.6 (42) One-way traffic at Wade Street as the Bulldogs dominated the major statistics. Square won the disposal count 423 to 313, marks 124-72, clearances 37-29 and inside 50s 77-35. Square forwards Joel Brett and Jayden Burke kicked 14 goals between them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/32d50fa7-fd7b-49f2-a283-61e44a38f7fe.jpg/r942_412_4928_2664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg