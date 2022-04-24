Bendigo Pioneers lament another narrow defeat in NAB League

sport, local-sport, Pioneers, Bendigo, football, NAB, League

For the second time in three weeks a late goal cost the Bendigo Pioneers their first NAB League victory of the season. A goal after the siren by Geelong Falcons in round two forced a draw, while in round four action on Sunday the GWS Academy kicked a goal with less than 90 seconds remaining to pinch a two-point win. The Pioneers had been 10 points in front before the GWS kicked the final two goals of the game, including the match winner from a set shot 35m out. "We were three goals down at half-time, we won the third quarter by a goal and then got a couple of goals up in the final quarter and we had the momentum,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said. "We gave away some free kicks in really critical moments which gave them a couple of goals and we had a couple of head-scratching moments which cost us. "We need to tidy things up. I'm frustrated for the boys...we want some reward for effort. "I hope the boys are frustrated. That will tell in their performance next week." Read more: BFNL taking shape after three rounds Read more: HDFNL and LVFNL round three wraps O'Bree praised defender Pala Kuma, who was "clearly" the Pioneers' best player. Solomon McKay, Harley Reid, Malik Gordon, Eli Pearce and Raymond Murphy were also named in the Pioneers' best. Next Sunday the Pioneers host the undefeated Gippsland Power in the first game of NAB League triple-header at the QEO. "This time last year we were 4-0 and they were 0-4 and this year it's turned the other way,'' O'Bree said. "It shows what NAB League is like and how quickly you can turn things around. "We need to show some resilience and get back on track." Match details: GWS Academy 14.7 (91) d Bendigo Pioneers 13.11 (89) Goals - Pioneers: Lachlan Wright, Oskar Faulkhead 2, Hugh Hamilton, Jason Gillbee, Jed Brereton, Raymond Murphy, Eli Pearce, Patrick Kelly. Best - Pioneers: Pala Kuma, Solomon McKay, Harley Reid, Malik Gordon, Eli Pearce, Raymond Murphy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/9c2b163f-73a1-4c16-9b19-9f08792cb575.JPG/r0_67_5402_3119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg