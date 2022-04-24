HDFNL ROUND 3: Demons put tough start behind them to knock over Bulldogs

sport, local-sport, hdfnl, round 3, demons, white, hills, north, bendigo, bulldogs

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 23, 2022 WHITE Hills put a pair of heavy losses behind it in its opening two games to notch its first win of the Heathcote District league season against North Bendigo on Saturday. The Demons had the better of the second half of the clash at Scott Street to win by 12 points, 15.19 (109) to 14.13 (97). The Bulldogs led by five points at the main break before the Demons kicked seven goals to four after half-time to prevail in what was a strong response following a pair of hidings from Lockington-Bamawm United (69 points) and Mount Pleasant (76) in their first two games. "What really clicked for us today was our contested ball was really good and so was our outside ball," White Hills coach Jack Fallon said. MORE FOOTBALL: BFNL: Bloods fend off Dragons to regain Graeme Wright Memorial Cup "Whereas in the first two weeks we were good on the inside one week and then good on the outside the next, but today we got the balance right. "It was really good for the boys to be able to grind away for four quarters and get the win. We got out to about five goals in front at one stage, but North kept coming, so the boys just had to keep grinding away right until the end." The 12-point margin for the Demons could have been greater had Fallon and Mitch Dole taken full advantage of their opportunities inside 50, with the pair combining for 3.11 - Dole kicked 2.5 and Fallon 1.6. Recruit Cohen Kekich booted four goals for the Demons, whose best was captain Rhys Irwin, who has made a super start to the season in defence. "Rhys was great again... he has been on fire for us," Fallon said. Mitch Walsh off half-back and recruit Bayden Fallon (two goals) playing mid/forward were also prominent for the Demons, who scored their first win over the Bulldogs on their Scott Street home deck since 2011. With senior coach Rob Bennett unavailable due to COVID protocols, as well as key midfielder Nick Waterson, the Bulldogs were coached by assistant Daniel Francis. The trio of Jordan Ford (four), who was North Bendigo's best, Matt Gray (four) and Dylan Klemm (three) combined for 11 of the Bulldogs' 14 goals. For the first time since its last premiership year in 2006 Mount Pleasant has made a 3-0 start to a season. The visiting Blues defeated Heathcote by 51 points, 18.9 (117) to 9.12 (66), in the annual Cliff and Peter White Memorial Shield clash. "It's always an important day for both clubs to play in the game and remember two great people," Mount Pleasant coach Darren Walsh said. The Blues got the jump on the Saints to lead by 25 points at quarter-time and continue their trend of forcing their opposition to play catch-up football. In their three wins so far over Heathcote, White Hills and Elmore the Blues have outscored their opponents 101-21 in first quarters. "We started the game really well, but we gave away a few goals in the second quarter through our turnovers," Walsh said. "They got back within a couple of goals at half-time, but I was really pleased with the way we finished off in the second half." After the Saints had trimmed their 25-point deficit at quarter-time back to 14 points at half-time, the Blues put their foot down again after the main break, kicking 11 goals to four. Gun forward Ben Weightman starred with six goals to be the best for the Blues, who had fellow key forward Dean Tydell as an omission due to COVID protocols. "Billy Mahony, Mick Whiting at full-back, Zane Keighran (three goals) and Sam Green also played good games and it was good to get ruckman Mitch Bennett back in for his first game in the seniors for the year," Walsh said. Heathcote was best served by Jackson Jones and captain Codie Price. Colbinabbin fended off a tenacious Elmore to win by 30 points in their second meeting in 21 days. In what was a far more competitive clash than their April 2 season opener that Colbinabbin won by 89 points, this time the Grasshoppers had trailed at each of the first three breaks before finally getting on top in the final quarter. Playing at home, the Bloods had led by 15 points at quarter-time, 11 at half-time and four at three quarter-time, but the Grasshoppers took control with seven goals to two in the final term to win 14.15 (99) to 10.9 (69). "Full credit to Elmore... their pressure was much better than a few weeks ago and they were really good in the contest," Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said. "They beat us in the contest today and we were just lucky to be able to break it open in the last quarter. "I've got no doubt Elmore was the better side on the day, but we were just able to hang on with a bit of talent." Colbinabbin's Stephen Tuohey was the leading goalkicker on the ground with three, while Jed Brain and gun midfield recruit Luke Moore kicked two apiece and were the Grasshoppers' two best. The Colbinabbin side included 16-year-old Jude Ryan, who kicked a goal, on debut. The defeat leaves Elmore at 0-4, with Saturday's loss soured by injuries to Sam Lees (foot) and Bailey Sawyer (hamstring), while co-coach Dylan Friedberger was concussed. "We will take a lot of positives out of today being a lot more competitive than when we played Colbo a few weeks ago," Friedberger said. "We've got a new list, so it's a matter of getting that cohesiveness and learning to play together and, hopefully, it can start coming together for us over the next month. "Rhys Holmberg is an undersized ruckman, but he played really well for us today and competed hard all day. Tanner Cerrone (two goals) had a ripper in the midfield and Mitch Carson on the wing and through the middle played his best game for us." The Bloods have a chance to regroup with the bye next week before a trip to White Hills in round five. Lockington-Bamawm United recorded the first triple-figure winning margin of the season with a 106-point triumph over rebuilding Leitchville-Gunbower. The Cats dominated the Bombers in a 19.19 (133) to 3.9 (27) victory at Leitchville. The Cats kept the Bombers goal-less through the second and third quarters as they continued their strong start to the season. "We played some good footy at times. Leitchy is a young and exuberant side and they cracked in all day," Cats coach Brodie Collins. New forward recruit Ben Fulford from Echuca booted seven goals from 10 shots for the Cats to be one of their best. The Anzac Medal for best on ground was awarded to Cats' big man Tyler Phillips, who started the game forward and kicked three goals. Already facing a mighty challenge against the powerful Cats side, the Bombers' cause wasn't helped by a string of first half-injuries, with Josh Hawken (knee), assistant coach Ayden Walton (knee) and Xavier Colvin among those whose game was cut short. "I thought the effort of our boys was really good, but Locky was a bit too classy and having a few players go down in that first half put us behind the eight-ball," Bombers coach Tim Bannan said. "Our young fellas will take a lot out of today in terms of seeing how hard Locky ran, how they used the ball and their set-ups at the stoppages and behind the footy. "For us, it's not about the negatives, it's about the positives and we'll take plenty out of the game in terms of seeing the level we've got to strive to get to. "Jobee Warde in the ruck played well and we gave James Kervin a job out on the wing on (Jarod) Bacon and he played well. And Nathan McLellan and Matt McLellan down back were both good for us, too." Austin Windridge kicked two of the Bombers' three goals.

