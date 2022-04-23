SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region | APRIL 23, 2022
BENDIGO LEAGUE - ROUND 3
Eaglehawk 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88)
South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86)
Strathfieldsaye 18.14 (122) def Kyneton 11.11 (77)
Gisborne 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2)
Golden Square 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
HEATHCOTE DISTRICT LEAGUE - ROUND 3
LBU 19.19 (133) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.9 (27)
Mount Pleasant 18.9 (117) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
White Hills 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97)
Colbinabbin 14.15 (99) def Elmore 10.9 (69)
LODDON VALLEY LEAGUE - ROUND 3
Pyramid Hill 15.11 (101) def BL-Serpentine 8.4 (52)
Newbridge 8.14 (62) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.6 (54)
Marong 13.11 (89) def Mitiamo 10.14 (74)
Bridgewater 19.14 (128) def Inglewood 8.7 (55)
NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE - ROUND 3
Sea Lake Nandaly 18.8 (116) def Wycheproof-Narraport 2.3 (15)
Boort 11.12 (78) def Charlton 12.5 (77)
Donald 11.15 (81) def Birchip-Watchem 9.10 (64)
Wedderburn 23.17 (155) def St Arnaud 9.8 (62)
