Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged holds first Anzac Day service in years

news, local-news, news, bendigo, anzac day, mercy health, bethlehem, home for the aged, aged care, greater bendigo

Residents at Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged were finally able to pay their respects to Australia's fallen at their first Anzac Day service in three years. While Bendigo RSL representatives were unable to visit the home this year, local ex-service woman Christine Clifford made the trip in to tell her story of time with the Women's Royal Australian Naval Service. Staff and residents gathered in the home's chapel to listen to Ms Clifford tell her story as part of the Anzac address. MORE NEWS: 'Tired and stretched': Bendigo Community Health Service calls for election funding promises "It's important for us to not only remember our fallen soldiers, but ensure we remember the role of women in the war," she said. "We need to be reminded that we have a military and while not everyone has been to war, everyone has played a part in fighting for our nation. "After a long few years of COVID-19, it was great to share these moments with the residents." Ms Clifford joined the navy in the 1970s when she was 17 and a half, something that she said was normal at the time. OTHER STORIES: "I remember the officials being confused about the paperwork I handed in, because I'd wanted for so long my papers were the old style," she said. "It was something I always wanted to do and honestly it was the best fun. "I made so many life long friends that I'm still in touch with today and it makes me proud to be able to march on Anzac Day." The residents were invited to put red poppies and lavender in wreaths before they were laid as a sign of respect. Ex-serviceman private Graeme Martin was also in attendance to recite the Ode. MORE NEWS: Kyneton Police 'completely dumbfounded' with Heathcote driver caught doing 140km/h in 80 zone The home's lifestyle co-ordinator Kylie Paxton thanked Ms Clifford for making the effort to be at the home on Thursday afternoon. "It's been a nice change for everyone after a turbulent three years," she said. "It was great to have Christine in telling her story, we really appreciate it. "We're hoping this has lifted the spirits of the residents and shown them things may be going back to normal." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/e5453b50-249a-4c40-8e44-799e97a966f1.jpg/r0_81_4216_2463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg