news, local-news,

A HISTORIAN has donated a newly restored honour board painstakingly restored after a chance find. Brenda Stevens-Chambers found the battered World War One honour board in an Inglewood store several years ago. She launched a search for images of four people missing from the board, which once hung in the iconic former Pall Mall department store The Beehive. The board paid tribute to staff and family members who had served and, in some cases, died for their country. More news: Campaigning for Carmen - John Maher releases road safety book 27 years after daughter's death Ms Stevens-Chambers calls for details to multiple media outlets helped her track down one photo. She spent countless hours searching for the others. "We could not believe that these photos did not exist at the Bendigo Soldiers Memorial Institute, Melbourne's war memorial or even in Canberra," she said. "I phoned as many descendants as I could but no luck." Then, by chance, Ms Stevens-Chambers ran into genealogist Rita Hull at the Bendigo library. "She trotted me up to where the other genealogists are based and five minutes later we had photos of all those men," she said. "I could have kicked myself. I should have gone to them first." Ms Stevens-Chambers donated the newly restored honour board to the Bendigo Soldiers Memorial institute last Wednesday. More news: Feast and famine for Bendigo builders as shortages intensify Bendigo RSL subbranch president Peter Swandale said it was an honour to receive the board. "We want it to have pride of place on a new wall in the museum. It's such a significant piece of history for Bendigo," he said. Mr Swandale hoped the display would trigger people's memories of seeing the piece when it hung at The Beehive. The donation came as RSLs across central Victoria prepared for Monday's Anzac Day commemorations. Ms Stevens-Chambers paid tribute to 15 people who did the most to help her restore the board, with particular attention on Christine Skinner. She owned the store that Ms Stevens-Chambers found the board in. "She has a particularly good eye for Australiana. Without people like her, so much of this stuff would be lost, truly, forever," Ms Stevens-Chambers said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/3a3aa319-540c-4541-9b37-e538cd46c2cd.jpg/r0_232_3692_2318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg