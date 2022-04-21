A guide to the central Victorian services marking Anzac Day 2022 | What's On
COMMUNITIES across central Victoria are preparing to pay their respects on Anzac Day.
Local groups and organisations have been preparing their annual events, with COVID-19 effecting the 2020 and 2021 commemorations.
Anzac Day is commemorated on April 25, marking the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand during the First World War.
We have compiled a list of services that are being held in central Victoria. If you would like to add your service to this list, please see bottom of article for further details.
CITY OF GREATER BENDIGO
Bendigo - Dawn service
- Time: 5.30am.
- Venue: Soldiers Memorial Institute, Pall Mall.
- What: Dawn service, breakfast available - barbecue sausages
- Contact: Peter Swandale, President of Bendigo District RSL, email: commemorative@bendigorsl.com.au or phone 0437 899 727.
Bendigo - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 10.30am march, commemorative service at 11am.
- Venue: Corner of Chapel Street and Midland Highway (just down from Bendigo TAFE building)
- What: March step off and commemorative service following the march.
- Contact: Peter Swandale, President of Bendigo District RSL, email: commemorative@bendigorsl.com.au or phone 0437 899 727.
Eaglehawk - Dawn service
- Time: 5.30am for 6am start.
- Venue: Eaglehawk Town Hall Memorial, Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk.
- What: Veterans and guests to arrive and dawn service to commence.
Eaglehawk - Commemorative service
- Time: 8am for 8.30am start
- Venue: Eaglehawk Town Hall Memorial, Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk.
Kangaroo Flat - Dawn service
- Time: 6.30am.
- Venue: Soldiers Memorial, 175 High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
- Contact: Sharron 0414 956 292.
Kangaroo Flat - Commemorative service
- Time: 8.45am for 9am start.
- Venue: Soldiers Memorial, 175 High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
- What: Community groups are encouraged to lay a wreath on behalf of their organisation.
- Contact: Sharron 0414 956 292 or register interest by phoning 5447 3353 or emailing: contact@kflatrsl.com
Woodvale - Dawn service
- Time: 6am.
- Venue: Woodvale Community Hall, Dalys Road, Woodvale.
- What: All are welcome to come along and support this service. A commemorative wreath will be laid by a local fallen hero descendant (on behalf of residents), local CFA Brigade will also be laying a wreath. Individuals are more than welcome to supply and lay their own wreaths. A free "Gunfire" breakfast will be provided with drinks and refreshments in the Hall.
- Contact: Click here for more information.
MOUNT ALEXANDER SHIRE
Castlemaine - Dawn service
- Time: 5.30am.
- Venue: Cenotaph, RSL Sub-Branch, 36 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
- What: Breakfast available, gold coin donation,
- Contact: Barbara Templar, email: rslcastlemaine@australiaonline.net.au or phone 0411 172 165.
Castlemaine - Commemorative service
- Time: 10am.
- Venue: RSL Memorial Hall, 36 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
- What: Morning tea after the service.
- Contact: Barbara Templar, email: rslcastlemaine@australiaonline.net.au or phone 0411 172 165.
LODDON SHIRE
Boort - Commemorative service
- Time: 10am.
- Venue: Memorial Hall, Godfrey Street, Boort.
- Contact: Paul Haw 0417 333 171.
Bridgewater - Dawn service
- Time: 6am.
- Venue: Bridgewater Memorial Hall, 37 Eldon Street, Bridgewater on Loddon.
- Contact: Bill Concol 0418 407 590.
Inglewood - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 10.50am march for 11am commemorative service.
- Venue: March from RSL, 89 Brooke Street, Inglewood to Soldiers Memorial, Grant and Verdon Streets, Inglewood.
- Contact: Bill Concol 0418 407 590.
Calivil - Commemorative service
- Time: 10.30am
- Venue: Calivil Hall, Prairie West Road, Calivil.
- Contact: Ian Anderson 0427 843 471.
Pyramid Hill - Commemorative service
- Time: 10.15am.
- Venue: Memorial Hall, Kelly Street, Pyramid Hill.
- Contact: Cheryl McKinnon 0409 557 888.
Wedderburn - Dawn service
- Time: 6.15am.
- Venue: Soldiers Memorial Park, Jacka Park, corner of High and Chapel Street, Wedderburn.
- Contact: Roger Paterson 0419 383 335.
Wedderburn - Commemorative service
- Time: 10.45am march for 11am commemorative service.
- Venue: Mechanics Institute, High Street to Soldiers Memorial Park, Jacka Park, corner of High and Chapel Street, Wedderburn.
- What: March and commemorative service. Members and visitors are welcome to the RSL Rooms for a barbecue lunch. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Contact: Roger Paterson 0419 383 335.
Please note: There was set to be a service held in Korong Vale however they are not able to accommodate. All members of the Korong Vale community are invited to attend both or either of the Wedderburn services.
Mologa - Commemorative service
- Time: 8am.
- Venue: Memorial, Joneses Lane, Mologa.
- Contact: Bill Boyd 5436 5275.
Tarnagulla - Dawn service
- Time: 6.30am.
- Venue: Soldiers Memorial Park, Commercial Road, Tarnagulla.
- What: Service at Monument.
- Contact: Paul Davis 5438 7301.
Please note: There will be no service in Newbridge. All members of the Newbridge community are welcome to attend the Tarnagulla dawn service.
MACEDON RANGES SHIRE
Kyneton - Dawn service
- Time: 5.50am.
- Venue: 37-39 Mollison Street, Kyneton.
- Contact: Mike Gretton, email: secretary@kyneton.rslvic.com.au or phone 5422 6735.
Kyneton - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 9.45am March step off.
- Venue: Corner Mollison and Yaldwyn Street, Kyneton.
- What: Refreshments available at Kyneton RSL Sub-Branch, gold coin donation.
- Contact: Mike Gretton, email: secretary@kyneton.rslvic.com.au or phone 5422 6735.
Trentham - Dawn service
- Time: 5.45am.
- Venue: Trentham Cenotaph, High and Market Streets, Trentham.
- What: Dawn service.
Trentham - Commemorative service
- Time: 11.30am march.
- Venue: March along High Street.
- What: March followed by a commemorative service and wreath laying. Please note: Temporary road closure - High Street between Cosmo Road and Bowen Street and Market Street between Camp Street and Albert Street between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
CAMPASPE SHIRE
Echuca - Dawn service
- Time: 5.45am for a 6am.
- Venue: Echuca Shrine, outside council offices.
- What: Dawn service and cooked breakfast provided by Echuca Moama Men's Shed.
Echuca - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 10.30am for 10.45am.
- Venue: Assemble at traffic lights on Hare Street.
Kyabram - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 9.50am March step off.
- Venue: Fenaughty Street, Kyabram.
- What: Refreshments available - Western end of Memorial Park, Allan Street, Kyabram. Donations.
- Contact: Bob Stone, email: kyabramrsl@outlook.com or phone 0411 037 428.
Tongala - Dawn service
- Time: 6.30am.
- Venue: RSL Hall, Mangan Street, Tongala.
- What: Breakfast available.
- Contact: Jenny Reid, email: dljreid1@bigpond.com or phone 0428 135 127.
Tongala - Commemorative service / march
- Time: Muster at 9.30am - 10am March step off.
- Venue: RSL Hall, Mangan Street, Tongala.
- What: Refreshments available, gold coin donation.
- Contact: Jenny Reid, email: dljreid1@bigpond.com or phone 0428 135 127.
CENTRAL GOLDFIELDS SHIRE
Bealiba - Commemorative service
- Time: 10.45am march to 11.15am ceremony.
- Venue: Bealiba Town Hall, 30 Main Street, Bealiba.
- What: March and ceremony to follow.
- Contact: Kristy Lea 0478 229 258
Carisbook - Commemorative service
- Time: 11am.
- Venue: Cenotaph, Simson Street, Carisbrook.
- Contact: Alex Stoneman 5464 2400.
Dunolly - Dawn service
- Time: 5.45am.
- Venue: Dunolly Post Office, Broadway.
- Contact: Richard and Lynn Gale 5469 7277.
Dunolly - Commemorative service
- Time: 11am march to ceremony.
- Venue: Dunolly Post Office, Broadway to Dunolly RSL Hall, Barkly Street.
- What: March to ceremony at RSL Hall.
- Contact: Richard and Lynn Gale 5469 7277.
Majorca - Commemorative service
- Time: 9.45am.
- Venue: Majorca War Memorial, Talbot Road, Victoria Park Gardens, Majorca.
- Contact: Alex Stoneman 5464 2400.
Maryborough - Dawn service
- Time: 5.45am.
- Venue: Maryborough Post Office, Clarendon Street, Maryborough.
- What: Breakfast available, gold coin donation.
- Contact: Stephen Braunton, email: sbr55121@bigpond.net.au or phone 0419 134 171.
Maryborough - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 10.30am March step off.
- Venue: Maryborough RSL Hall, High Street, Maryborough.
- What: Refreshments available, gold coin donation.
- Contact: Stephen Braunton, email: sbr55121@bigpond.net.au or phone 0419 134 171.
Talbot - Commemorative service / march
- Time: 9am march to 9.15am ceremony.
- Venue: London House, Scandinavian Crescent to Soldiers Memorial Park, Talbot.
- What: March to a ceremony at Soldiers Memorial Park.
- Contact: Skipper Lynch and Kris Lynch 0408 560 709.
If your service is not listed, please email us: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 5434 4470. These notices are free to place.
