COMMUNITIES across central Victoria are preparing to pay their respects on Anzac Day. Local groups and organisations have been preparing their annual events, with COVID-19 effecting the 2020 and 2021 commemorations. Anzac Day is commemorated on April 25, marking the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand during the First World War. We have compiled a list of services that are being held in central Victoria. If you would like to add your service to this list, please see bottom of article for further details. Bendigo - Dawn service Bendigo - Commemorative service / march Eaglehawk - Dawn service Eaglehawk - Commemorative service Kangaroo Flat - Dawn service Kangaroo Flat - Commemorative service Woodvale - Dawn service Castlemaine - Dawn service Castlemaine - Commemorative service Boort - Commemorative service Bridgewater - Dawn service Inglewood - Commemorative service / march Calivil - Commemorative service Pyramid Hill - Commemorative service Wedderburn - Dawn service Wedderburn - Commemorative service Please note: There was set to be a service held in Korong Vale however they are not able to accommodate. All members of the Korong Vale community are invited to attend both or either of the Wedderburn services. Mologa - Commemorative service Tarnagulla - Dawn service Please note: There will be no service in Newbridge. All members of the Newbridge community are welcome to attend the Tarnagulla dawn service. Kyneton - Dawn service Kyneton - Commemorative service / march Trentham - Dawn service Trentham - Commemorative service Echuca - Dawn service Echuca - Commemorative service / march Kyabram - Commemorative service / march Tongala - Dawn service Tongala - Commemorative service / march Bealiba - Commemorative service Carisbook - Commemorative service Dunolly - Dawn service Dunolly - Commemorative service Majorca - Commemorative service Maryborough - Dawn service Maryborough - Commemorative service / march Talbot - Commemorative service / march

