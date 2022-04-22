HDFNL netball: Three teams a chance to stay unbeaten

news, local-news, HDFNL, netball, Bowles, White, Hills, Leitchville, Gunbower, Elmore

THREE teams will look to maintain their unbeaten runs in HDFNL A-grade netball on Saturday. Premiership favourites Elmore will be aiming to move to 4-0 when it plays Colbinabbin for the second time this season, while White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower will be attempting to build on their respective 2-0 and 1-0 records against North Bendigo and Lockington-Bamawm United. At Heathcote, Mount Pleasant will be chasing its first win of the season against the Saints, who can set their season up nicely by notching up their third win of the season in four games. Heathcote opened the season with a win over North Bendigo and added another against LBU last week by five goals. The Saints' only blemish was a loss to Huntly, which has the bye this weekend. READ MORE: Leitchville-Gunbower serves notice of intent in HDFNL netball with win over Huntly At White Hills, the Demons will look to back up an 11-goal win over Mount Pleasant and should be bolstered by the return of Danni Wee-Hee, Tegan Elliston and Zoe Kennedy, who missed the win over the Blues. Despite North Bendigo's 0-3 start to the season, White Hills coach Lauren Bowles said her side could not afford a let-up against an always tough rival. "Their results have been a little up and down, but they are coached by Shellie Davies and she is a wealth of netball knowledge," she said. "They are so lucky to have her at North. As with any new coach, it does take some time to develop that game plan and to learn it. "It will be interesting to see what they bring and hopefully we are closer to full strength. "Three weeks into the season you would hope you are getting somewhere close to a full team." The clash at Scott Street will be the first against her former club for Demons recruit Rhiana Broadbent, who has been in great touch in defence alongside Molly Johnston, in particular last week against Mounts. In an ominous sign for the rest of the competition, Elmore is yet to be at full strength this season, but has already notched up three comfortable wins. The Bloods have already accounted for this Saturday's opponent Colbinabbin once this season, having defeated the Grasshoppers 55-41 on April 2. After an eye-catching 14-goal win over Huntly last week in its season opener, Leitchville-Gunbower will look to continue its good form against LBU. The Bombers had strong players all over the court last week headed by their coach Lauren Dehne, fellow midcourter Emily Prout, experienced defender Ashley Cullen and goaler Kelly Rayson. Dehne, who is back playing after a six-year break, said she was keen to see her side build on their first-up win and keep laying the foundations for an improved season. "Finals is always the goal and I know it is so clichéd, but it's always one week at a time," she said. "We reassess each week and do what we can that week and go from there. "2-0 would be nice. You always have to come into a game feeling you can win and we'll come in with confidence." The much-improved Cats came close to breaking their win drought against Heathcote last week, beaten by only five goals. MORE NETBALL: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/a8c1c159-a953-4bb6-b212-be490584ecc1.jpg/r0_83_3581_2106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg