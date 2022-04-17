news, local-news, Leitchville, Gunbower, Bombers, HDFNL, netball, Lauren, Dehne, Brereton

HOPES of an improved HDFNL netball season from Leitchville-Gunbower were given the best boost possible kick-start with a stunning first-up win at Huntly on Saturday. After sitting out round one with the bye, the Bombers looked every bit like a team itching to return to action by notching up an impressive 47-33 win over the Hawks. Coming off an interrupted 2021 season in which they won just one game, the Bombers matched last year's total at their first attempt and at the same time delivered a warning they would be a far tougher proposition to contend with in 2022. For playing coach Lauren Dehne, who returned to the playing court for the first time in six years, it was the ideal start for a squad looking to work its way back up the ladder from last year's eighth placing. "It was just nice to hit the court after a couple of years with COVID and all that sort of stuff and play four quarters together," the league best and fairest-winning midcourter said. "It was nice to come together and see what we have been training towards and it looked good." While the Bombers and Hawks' respective ladder placings last season might have led some to suggest Saturday's 14-goal win was an upset, Dehne did not view it as such. "We were confident and confident in what we have done during pre-season and the players we have picked up," she said. "A big thing is we are just really enjoying each other's company, which I think really helps when you are out on court playing with really good friends. "We knew Huntly would be really tough, but we have to turn up every week thinking we can win. "I was impressed with everyone's effort and intensity - I feel like everyone just gave everything they had and a couple of combinations are starting to come together." That was particularly the case in the goal circle where Hannah Donehue, who has returned to the club, combined brilliantly with a prolific Kelly Rayson (36 goals) to keep the scoreboard ticking. Former coach Ashley Cullen and Macey Brereton showed the benefits of a season together last year in defence, while the Bombers' new-look midcourt of Dehne, lively wing attack Emily Prout and wing defence Gemma Angove showed strong promise. It was a tough day for Huntly, which had players stepping up from its lower grades in the absence of goal shooter Chloe Fletcher and Laura Parkhill. A disappointed Hawks coach Emily Eliades paid full credit to a well-drilled Bombers, identifying them as 'a team to watch' this season. "They were really accurate and our scoring percentage was really low - that really hurt us," she said. "Laura Gillespie (at goal keeper) really kept us in the game and Taylor Mann with her strong drive down the court. "Without those two players we would have been in more strife. We just made too many errors. "In the same breath, you can take anything away from Leitchville-Gunbower, they were really good." The Hawks' task was made even harder when Keely O'Brien left the court during the third quarter after suffering the ill effects of the heat. With a bye next week, the Hawks will look to reset ahead of their April 30 clash against LBU. MORE NETBALL: Bendigo Football Netball League: Maryborough prepares for 'must-win game; Castlemaine's sights on Gisborne Meanwhile, the Bombers will look to continue their momentum next Saturday against Lockington-Bamawm United, which fell five goals short of Heathcote on Saturday. "Being our first home game for the year, we're very excited," said Dehne, a winner of the Esther Cheatley Medal in 2015. On her own comeback to netball, the Bombers coach was thrilled to be back on court and among friends. "I love netball, but I think I will feel it tomorrow (Sunday). But I love being back with the girls," she said. "I've been asked a few times (about coaching) and I've always wanted to, but I have a couple of young kids now, so it was family first for a few years. "But the timing seemed right, so I'm really happy to be back." At Lockington, Heathcote moved to 2-1 with a hard-fought five goal win over the Cats. The Saints won 43-38 and will have the opportunity to go to 3-1 at home next Saturday against Mount Pleasant, which fell to 0-2 following an 11 goal loss to White Hills at Toolleen. The Demons, led by standout games in defence from 2022 season recruit Rhiana Broadbent and Molly Johnston, defeated a spirited Blues 45-34. White Hills was without several of its prime movers in premiership star Danni Wee-Hee, last week's best on court Tegan Elliston and fellow recruit Zoe Kennedy, but regained coach Lauren Bowles for the clash. With nearly half the team missing, Bowles was rapt to have emerged with the points against an always tough opponent. "I was really impressed with the win. I thought it really showed the depth that we have at White Hills that we can call upon A-reserve players to step up," she said. "Some of those had played a full game beforehand, but they did a wonderful job. "It's just a sign of the times, COVID has hit us hard over the first two rounds and we've had injuries and players who just haven't been available due to pre-arranged plans. "It is what it is. Hopefully, it's hit us early and we'll be fine come the end of the season." Alana Wright, Britt Fitzpatrick and Sophie Davies were those who stepped up to help ease the burden in the second half and provide fresh legs and momentum. Bowles said the undoubted key to victory was the Demons ability to establish an early five-to-six goal buffer. "Both of our defenders Rhi Broadbent and Molly Johnston had super-solid games, they were picking off balls, they were super-tight and they were amazing on transition as well," she said. "Both of our defenders Rhi Broadbent and Molly Johnston had super-solid games, they were picking off balls, they were super-tight and they were amazing on transition as well," she said. "This is their first season together and they have only played two games together, but so far, so good. "I'm sure they will continue to develop as a combo and there will be exciting things to come." At Atkins Street, Elmore kept its unbeaten record intact with a convincing win over North Bendigo (0-3). The Bloods have now won 15 straight games, starting with their victory in round one of last season. MORE NETBALL: BFNL netball: Roos continue their roll

