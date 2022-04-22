news, local-news,

Independent candidate tops Bendigo ballot A late candidate declaration has topped the Bendigo electorate's ballot draw. Independent candidate James Laurie will appear in poll position on the ballot papers. Following Mr Laurie in position two is Labor's Lisa Chesters and Liberal candidate Darin Schade in position three. Fourth drawn was Greens candidate Cate Sinclair followed by Liberal Democrats candidate Matt Bansemer in fifth position. In sixth position is Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Ben Mihail with United Australia Party candidate Elijah Suares in seventh position. The ballot order is as follows: The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21. Greater Bendigo COVID cases drop slightly overnight Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have fallen slightly as the city recorded 196 new cases on Friday, an decrease from Thursdays 207. According to data on the Department of Health's website, active cases in the municipality are now at 1120. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 79. Campaspe Shire recorded 43 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 13. Around the region, Mount Alexander (23), Gannawarra (6), Loddon (2) and Buloke (6) all recorded cases. Ballot draw for federal election candidates nears Good morning, journalist Chris Pedler here for now as we await the results of the federal election ballot draw. The draw is set to take place just after 12 with six Bendigo electorates currently declared for the electorate. Candidates currently declared for the Bendigo electorate include incumbent Lisa Chesters for Labor, Liberals candidate Darin Schade, United Australia Party's candidate Elijah Suares, Greens' candidate Cate Sinclair, Liberal Democrats candidate Matthew Bansemer and Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Ben Mihail. Kyneton Police 'completely dumbfounded' with Heathcote driver Kyneton Police couldn't believe their eyes when their radar clocked a driver doing almost twice the legal speed limit early this morning. In a social media post, officials say they were "completely dumbfounded" when they pulled over a 19-year-old Heathcote man after he was caught doing 146km/hr in an 80 zone. "Had this young man collected a kangaroo at this speed, we would have been dealing with a completely different scenario," the post said. The man told police he was running late for work, but this wasn't enough to convince them not to take his licence for 12 months. Moral of the story is, don't speed kids. Victoria records more than 9000 new cases, 16 COVID related deaths Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here to share the latest COVID-19 news with you. Victoria has recorded 9439 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state's total number of active infections to 54,002. The latest Department of Health data also revealed 16 more people had died with the virus. The new cases were made up of 5790 reported rapid-antigen tests and 3649 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 18,968 people for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 428 people in hospital due to the virus including 30 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.5 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double-jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 67.3 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs. Sunny morning Good morning, political reporter Neve Brissenden here today. A bit warmer this morning, we should get to a top of 19 degrees today. No rain expected, but a bit of wind on the horizon! On this day Bit of a strange one this morning... What's happening? Last night, opposition leader Anthony Albanese tested positive to COVID-19, and now we're all thinking - what happens to Labor's election campaign now? We broke it down for you. In local news, a proposal to establish a kangaroo processing plant at Inglewood is up in the air after an officer's report submitted to council claims it does not qualify as a rural industry within the planning zone. In real estate news, McKean McGregor's Amy Sim inner Bendigo home sold for a whopping $3.3 million. More to come throughout the day.

