The sale of a six-bedroom home in Forest Street has set a new record for residential property sales in Bendigo. Sold by McKean McGregor sales agent and partner Amy Sim for $3.3 million, the home was built in 1912 and has been extensively renovated and extended. Ms Sim said the record price achieved for the vendors was exciting as was the level of interest in Bendigo's property market. Read more: 'Tired and stretched': Bendigo Community Health Service calls for election funding promises "(The last record) was not that long ago. People thought a property wouldn't go above $2 million and now we are north of $3 million," she said. "It lifts the whole property market. "It's a testament to the growth the Bendigo region has had and shows there is an appetite - not just for lifestyle properties, but for high-end inner city homes." Ms Sim said the property was sold off-market to clients she had been working with. Read more:Hopes tramways tender will help shore up eroded manufacturing base "The vendors were amazing to work with and are obviously ecstatic. It had been a family home where they raised their daughters but with the girls now at college, they are looking at a different lifestyle," she said. "A lovely couple from out of Bendigo has bought it and are moving from a rural property and downsizing into a different lifestyle." Ms Sim, who has been with McKean McGregor for six years, said the past three years had seen great growth in the region's property market. "Certainly over the last two or three years, the market across Australia has been amazing," she said. "People have been comfortable in investing money in real estate and Bendigo has seen great growth because of its connectivity to Melbourne, and Sydney through the airport. Read more: Bendigo Police continue road safety blitz into Anzac Day long weekend "Things like employment connectivity, healthcare and education - none of those things are changing in Bendigo. While we have that stability, we will see stability in the Bendigo market." The strength of Bendigo's property market has also seen more people testing the market and getting their homes evaluated. "Quite often people are very pleasantly surprised. The inner-city always does really well because of its location and proximity to everything but in the last couple of years the market has seen people looking for a different lifestyle." Ms Sim said real estate had provided her some wonderful opportunities, and it was amazing to represent those homes. "It is a privilege that is not lost on me," she said.

