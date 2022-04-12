news, local-news,

A MARAUDING 23-year-old who rampaged through the streets of Golden Square on a one-man crime spree in 2021 will be sentenced at the County Court later this month. Rory East, of Bendigo, appeared from prison via video link at court on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, common assault, property damage and theft. Defence barrister Jonathan Rattray said a psychological report showed that East had been affected by post-traumatic stress disorder at the time he carried out his attack on Golden Square. More news: Bendigo to host Commonwealth Games East struck at locations in Chum Street, Maple Street, Curnow Street, Ruth Street, Booth Street and Pallet Street during the evening of January 6 last year. Court documents show he assaulted three men at separate locations and damaged cars and other property. Prosecutor Holly Baxter said one of East's victims endured a terrifying home invasion. "He chased the victim into his home," she said. "He forced the victim to the ground. The victim felt scared and thought he was going to die." Ms Baxter said East's crimes were "brazen, random and opportunistic''. She said a separate victim had come out of his house to ask East if he was feeling all right, only for East to hit him in the back of the head. Another man was headbutted after declining East's offer of a high-five. Mr Baxter said East had been drinking vast amounts of alcohol before going on his crime spree, to self-medicate his PTSD. "This is a young man who, for the first time in his life, has only now been diagnosed properly with a complex matrix of mental health issues from which he faces," he said. Judge Frances Hogan said it was difficult to see a clear link between the PTSD diagnosis and his offending. "He had about 45 units standard drinks - 45 units of alcohol - so he's off his face and goes around aggressively and without provocation assaulting and annoying older persons and gratuitously damaging property," she said. Mr Rattray said East's PTSD had been triggered earlier on by some criticism and had turned to alcohol to escape his feelings. "He subsequently used the alcohol in an effect to numb the trauma and a combination of anger and alcohol led to his offending," he said. More news: The Eaglehawk Bowling Club successfully held it's All Abilities Pairs Championship grand final Judge Hogan said that most people - if they had 45 standard drinks - would likely experience impaired judgement and reasoning and might find themselves "erratic, impulsive and aggressive". "What's led him to this offending is he has had a skinful... it's surprising he was not in a coma," she said. Judge Hogan said she would adjourn the matter for sentencing on April 20.

