Bridgewater festival celebrates Celtic heritage

Bridgewater will turn tartan this weekend when it hosts a Celtic festival to celebrate all things Scottish and Irish. Following on from a successful event four years ago, the festival will feature Scottish and Irish music as well as craft stalls. The Kooyoora Women's Network is hosting the event at the Bridgewater on Loddon Railway Station community house on Sunday, April 24. More news: Victorian COVID-19 isolation and vaccination mandate rules to end Network secretary Jenny Hosking said the festival was inspired by the knitting of tartan berets. Money raised from the festival will go towards funding the community house. "We have a five-year lease on the station and we have another three years to go on that and we'll lease it again," Ms Hosking said. "We have a railway museum there, tourist information and we just hope that from little things big things grow." People are invited to a blanket or a chair and sit on the oval and listen to a Scottish pipe band in the morning and dance a jig to an Irish band in the afternoon. There will be a number of stalls offering food and crafts for sale. The festival comes a month after the successful Women on Farms gathering at Inglewood which Ms Hosking also helped organise. Other news: Economic uncertainty looms as draft Bendigo budget forms "It was fantastic, everyone enjoyed themselves," she said. "We had about 120 women attend from all over Victoria, and even one lady from Queensland. "We'll be at Yarram in south Gippsland next year and then back here to Maryborough after that." Sunday's Bridgewater Celtic Festival will be centred on the railway station community house in Erskine St. The festival will run from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $5 per adult while children under 16 are free. For pensioners, entry is with a gold coin donation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

