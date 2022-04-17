news, local-news, Sanderson, Ryan, Melton, Platinum, Stride, Radius, Shane, headquarters

STAR youngster Ryan Sanderson is on pace for a career-best season in the sulky after backing up an impressive double at harness racing headquarters the previous week with another metro winner on Saturday night. The 18-year-old from Charlton notched up his 29th winner of the season with his victory aboard Radius in the Alabar Vicbred Pace for NR 70 to 79 horses. It continued a great affinity with the David Barbetti-trained Art Major gelding for Sanderson. The now seven-year-old gave him his first city winner at Melton with his victory in the E. K. Bray Country Clubs Pace Final in May last year. He has partnered the gelding 20 times in total for four wins and eight placings. Importantly, the win put Sanderson close to the halfway mark in eclipsing his career-best mark of 64 wins in a season - achieved last year - with eight a bit months to run. "I have been really fortunate enough to get on these top horses and this season has really started off good," he said post-race on Saturday on TrotsVision. "Hopefully I can keep it going now. We'll see how I go." Another Melton win came hot on the heels of his first metro double aboard the Julie Douglas-trained Captain Confetti and the Jason McNaulty-trained Chissy on April 9 and a handy past week. Sanderson started the week with a winner for his father Shane Sanderson on Platinum Stride at Horsham on Monday and added a win at Mildura on Wednesday aboard Bezzaboma for trainer Andrew Vozlic. Last month's Birchip Pacing Cup winner, Platinum Stride has now won three of his last four starts for the Charlton-based stable. The only slight blemish came on Charlton Cup day (March 20) when third behind the Emma Stewart- Firerockfireroll, who won at Launceston on Saturday night, part of a record nine wins on the program for the stable. Platinum Stride is entered at Mildura this Tuesday on night one of the three-night Mildura Cup Carnival. Sanderson is looking forward to continuing his association with Radius, who has been with Barbetti for his entire career and won for the 11th time in 81 starts, for earnings of $118,920. "He just keeps improving every time, he's really surprised me with how sharp he feels every run," he said. "He just seems to have handled every run and he never puts in a bad one, that's what is so good about him. "He's just a champion horse. The connections are having a bit of fun. "He's been a terrific horse, not only for David, but for me too." Radius' win gave Sanderson at least one win on each of the last three Saturday nights at Melton. The streak was started with his win aboard Platinum Stride on April 2.

