news, local-news,

More than 50 performers will unite to present Bendigo Theatre Company's major production for 2022 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Leading the cast will be Liam Duivenvoordan as Willy Wonka and Elli Killey as Charlie Bucket. Chris Emond will play Grandpa Joe while Jack Barber, Gemma Chisholm, Elisha Field and Oliver Sexton will play gold ticket holders Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregard and Mike Teavee. Read more: Bendigo Easter Fair: he parade that got rained on Emily Calder will take the reins as director for the productions which sees Bendigo Theatre Company join its junior group Tribe Youth Theatre in a performance for the first time. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical premiered on the West End in 2013 and was directed by Sam Mendes. It stems from the Roald Dahl book of the same name which also spawned two feature films - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971 and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005. Read more: Economic uncertainty looms as draft Bendigo budget forms When announcing BTC's plan to present Charlie and the Chocolate factory in 2022, president Bevan Madden said it was a great great opportunity to join the senior and junior arms of the company. "The cast of kids, families and Oompa Loompas works well for Tribe and gives them that big stage experience while working with some of the older actors," he said. "Roald Dahl is known by everyone who has a family or was a kid. It's a fantastic story and there's so many exciting things we can do with the tech. We floating around ideas to bring the magic to life." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/403fd0d0-472d-42ea-92d7-68fbc0cfc279.jpg/r1335_850_2455_1483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg