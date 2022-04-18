Joyous Celebration embraces Bendigo's Chinese heritage

news, local-news,

A Joyous Celebration event recognising the Chinese community's influence on Bendigo over the years has been labelled a huge success. A big crowd estimated at more than 1000 crammed into the Golden Dragon Museum precinct on Easter Sunday for a family festival celebrating contemporary Chinese dance and culture. The Bendigo Chinese Association Plum Blossom Dance Team graced the stage along with cultural performances by visiting Chinese associations from as far as Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Darwin. MORE NEWS: Rosalind Park full of life during day two of Bendigo's Easter Fair | PHOTOS Museum chief executive officer Hugo Leschen said everyone had a terrific time. "There were youngsters watching who put on their own performance, dancing along with the Lion dancers," he said. "It was a celebration for the 150th Easter Fair of the influence of Chinese culture and heritage in Bendigo." It was all part of a busy weekend of Easter Fair activities which have not been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It was great to have the Easter fair back and this was a fantastic event put on the by the Bendigo Chinese Association," Mr Leschen said. "It was very well attended with a lot of smiling faces."

