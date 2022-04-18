news, local-news, torch light, easter sunday, dark, nightime, night time

LIGHT filled the streets of Bendigo yesterday evening for the Easter Torchlight procession. Glowing dragons, dancers and Elvis Presley were among entertainers to parade through the city centre. Even the Easter Bunny set some time aside from busy chocolate egg preparations to join the fun. Easter Fair organisers are currently meeting to assess whether dragons will march in today's Bendigo Advetiser Gala Parade. A wet night has thrown up questions about whether Dai Gum Loong will leave the Golden Dragon Museum. The Rotary Club Market has been cancelled this morning. Bendigo has had just over 11mm of rain since midnight, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology observations. More: Bendigo CFA gears up for Easter Torchlight Procession

